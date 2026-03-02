Honda LCR x GOD55 Sports Partnership

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 March 2026 - GOD55 Sports has announced a three-year partnership with the Honda LCR Team, bringing fans across Southeast Asia closer to MotoGP. The collaboration features prominent branding on the bikes of Johann Zarco and Diogo Moreira, special event liveries, and exclusive fan-focused content, reflecting a shared commitment to bold performance, precision, and teamwork on and off the track. GOD55 Sports is proud to announce an official partnership with the Honda LCR Team , marking the beginning of an exciting three-year collaboration in MotoGP. This strategic alliance aims to bring fans across Southeast Asia closer to the sport through engaging content and exclusive fan-focused initiatives.As part of the partnership, GOD55 Sports will provide key support to the Honda LCR Team across the 2026, 2027, and 2028 MotoGP seasons. The GOD55 Sports logo will be featured prominently on the Honda RC213V machines ridden by Johann Zarco and 2025 Moto2 World Champion Diogo Moreira, as well as across the team’s official apparel and assets.To further celebrate the collaboration, a special GOD55 Sports livery will be unveiled on Johann Zarco’s bike at two marquee events: the Italian Grand Prix from May 29 to 31, and the Indonesian Grand Prix from October 9 to 11. These special liveries will highlight the partnership on some of MotoGP’s most iconic stages while strengthening GOD55 Sports’ presence within the global racing community.Richard Green, CEO of GOD55 Sports, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating,“We are truly honored to partner with Honda LCR Team, a team that embodies the spirit of daring, precision, and excellence in MotoGP. We congratulate Lucio Cecchinello on his recent appointment as Chairman of the International Road Racing Teams Association (IRTA), a testament to his leadership and vision in the sport. We are equally excited to welcome 2025 Moto2 World Champion Diogo Moreira at Honda LCR Team. Combined with the steady brilliance of Johann Zarco... (this) makes for a truly dynamic lineup. This team perfectly exemplifies our philosophy at GOD55 Sports: be bold, dare to win, and push the limits with trust and teamwork. We look forward to supporting Honda LCR with our belief in one simple approach for this fresh new season: make it fast, keep it safe, and win it big!”Honda LCR Team Principal Lucio Cecchinello also welcomed the partnership, saying,“We are very excited about this new partnership that will allow us to get closer and closer to the South-Asian motorsport enthusiasts. This is already a greatly passionate audience, and we can’t wait to work alongside GOD55 Sports in order to create contents and dedicated events for them. We would like to thank the Company for their support, and we’ll do our best to represent their colors in the 2026 MotoGP World Championship and beyond.”Built to connect Southeast Asian fans with the global sporting stage, GOD55 Sports covers MotoGP, football, Formula 1, badminton, and basketball. Beyond delivering breaking news and in-depth analysis, the platform focuses on telling the stories behind the sport, offering trusted, timely, and locally relevant content with a global perspective.This partnership with the Honda LCR Team represents another important step in GOD55 Sports’ mission to celebrate sport, bring fans closer to the action, and support world-class competition on the biggest stages.Hashtag: #GOD55Sports #HondaLCR #LucioCecchinello #JohannZarco #DiogoMoreira #motoGP #motorsports #partnership #honda #racing #teamlcr

