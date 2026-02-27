Searches on Airbnb by Malaysian travelers in 2025 increased year-on-year by over 200% for check-ins during Ramadan and by nearly 50% for check-ins during Hari Raya.

Group travel continues to lead festive travel patterns.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 February 2026 - With Chinese New Year, Ramadan and Hari Raya falling in close succession in early 2026, Malaysians are planning ahead for meaningful reunions and shared celebrations.Airbnb data shows that searches in 2025 by Malaysian guests for check-ins during Ramadan grew by over 200% year-on-year, reflecting heightened festive travel intent*. Searches during the same period for travel during Hari Raya also grew by nearly 50%**, as families and friends plan trips to reconnect and celebrate together.While Kuala Lumpur, Johor Bahru, Ipoh and Malacca emerged as the most popular domestic destinations during the festive season***, travel demand extended well beyond urban hubs.Hari Raya saw growing interest in states such as Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Perak, reflecting the enduring balik kampung tradition. Meanwhile, Chinese New Year saw travel dispersed even further afield to East Malaysian destinations including Kuching, Sarawak and Kota Kinabalu, Sabah***.International travel also peaked during the festive stretch, with Malaysians leveraging public holidays for overseas getaways. Top outbound destinations searched included Tokyo and Osaka in Japan, as well as Perth, Australia.***Whether travelling within the country or heading overseas, Malaysians continue to centre their celebrations on togetherness and shared moments. Across all three celebrations, group and family stays accounted for an average of over 80% of the searches, underscoring a clear preference for shared travel experiences.****Searches by Malaysians for entire homes increased by an average of approximately 95% during the festive period– signalling a preference for stays that can comfortably host families and larger groups for family reunion****.Top searched amenities for this period included pools, washing machines, Wi-Fi, parking and air conditioning, highlighting the practical considerations that shape longer festive stays***.Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb's Country Head, India and Southeast Asia, states, "Festive moments in Malaysia are deeply rooted in togetherness. With major celebrations converging this year, we're seeing travel become an integral part of how Malaysians reconnect, whether returning home for balik kampung, gathering with extended family, or planning meaningful getaways. On Airbnb, we're seeing strong demand for larger homes that allow families and friends to celebrate comfortably, reflecting how shared spaces continue to shape the way people travel during important cultural moments."Hashtag: #Airbnb

About Airbnb

Airbnb was born in 2007 when two Hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home, and has since grown to over 5 million Hosts who have welcomed 2 billion guest arrivals in almost every country across the globe. Every day, Hosts offer unique stays and experiences that make it possible for guests to connect with communities in a more authentic way.



