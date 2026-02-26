Generali Hong Kong Receives Multiple Accolades at the “10Life 5-Star Insurance Awards 2026”.

The 5-Star award-winning products are:
- 5-Star Critical Illness Insurance Award – Term Critical Illness (Coverage) Category
- LionGuardian PlusOne
- 5-Star Critical Illness Insurance Award – Term Critical Illness (Value) Category
- LionGuardian Beyond
- LionAlong
- 5-Star Savings Insurance Award – Savings (Education) Category
- LionAchiever Elite
- 5-Star Savings Insurance Award – Savings (Education & Legacy) Category
- LionTycoon Beyond 2
- 5-Star QDAP Award –Stable Income Category
- LionHarvest Prime Deferred Annuity
- 5-Star Whole Life Protection Insurance Award – Whole Life Protection Category
- LionPatron
Hashtag: #GeneraliHongKong
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
GENERALI HONG KONG
In 1981, Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. was first registered as an authorised insurer in Hong Kong, with the business extending into the life insurance sector in 2016 with Generali Life (Hong Kong) Limited. With a combination of local knowledge and Generali Group's global expertise, we develop unique and innovative life insurance, general insurance, specialty insurance, and employee benefits solutions to meet the needs of our customers.
THE GENERALI GROUP
Generali is one of the largest integrated insurance and asset management groups worldwide. Established in 1831, it is present in over 50 countries in the world, with a total premium income of € 95.2 billion and € 863 billion AUM in 2024. With around 87,000 employees serving 71 million customers, the Group has a leading position in Europe and a growing presence in Asia and Latin America. At the heart of Generali's strategy is its Lifetime Partner commitment to customers, achieved through innovative and personalised solutions, best-in-class customer experience and its digitalised global distribution capabilities. The Group has fully embedded sustainability into all strategic choices, with the aim to create value for all stakeholders while building a fairer and more resilient society.