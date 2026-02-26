Pulsar's Network and Partners

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 February 2026 - Pulsar International, a leading global provider of satellite internet communications, managed hybrid networking, cybersecurity, and crew welfare solutions, has opened its APAC headquarters in Hong Kong to better serve the Asia market. With more than 30 years of experience, Pulsar maintains a well-established global presence, already operating 20 offices across North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East.This expansion into the Asia-Pacific market reflects Pulsar's "Global Network, Local Offices" approach, delivering local expertise, faster response times, and dedication to solving regional network restrictions in Asia and Greater China. The new office will support maritime operators and commercial fleets across Hong Kong and Mainland China, Singapore, Malaysia, and India - key shipping hubs driving global trade throughout the APAC region.Pulsar Asia delivers a true end-to-end maritime connectivity solution, managing everything from onboard equipment installation to high-speed satellite internet services through direct partnerships with leading satellite operators. As the only Tier 1 provider for all four major satellite networks, Pulsar can equip vessels with connectivity from Viasat/ Inmarsat, Iridium, Thuraya, and Globalstar, as well as Starlink, OneWeb, SES/Intelsat, and Space Norway.Through its partnership with Inmarsat, Pulsar delivers NexusWave, a bonded multi-network architecture that streamlines hybrid connectivity, with automatic network failover and 100% high-speed global coverage. Powered by NexusWave, Pulsar enables real-time data exchange and voyage optimization to support maritime digitalization, decarbonization, and global green shipping goals.Through a comprehensive suite of Pulsar's managed IT and ship connectivity services, vessel operators gain full visibility, control and seamless management of onboard communications, enabling real-time network monitoring, optimized bandwidth management, and enhanced crew welfare.With cyberattacks posing an increasing risk to vessel safety and maritime business operations, Pulsar embeds enterprise-grade cybersecurity across its entire network and all digital services to safeguard critical operational systems and crew networks.Beyond the high seas, Pulsar Asia strengthens business continuity and disaster recovery communications for Hong Kong enterprises. With fully redundant satellite connectivity and hybrid failover networks, businesses can maintain mission-critical operations during network outages or cyber incidents. IoT connectivity and remote asset tracking, ensure safety, compliance, and operational reliability across ports, logistics hubs, and transport facilities."Entering the Asia Pacific market makes Pulsar truly global," said Robert Sakker, President & CEO of Pulsar International. "With our Hong Kong office, we are delivering always-on connectivity to one of the world's most dynamic maritime regions. Our customers across the APAC region can now benefit from local expertise backed by our global multi-orbit satellite network, ensuring resilient, secure, and high-performance communications at sea and onshore."Pulsar's Hong Kong office is now open, with satellite connectivity experts available to assist with any enquiries, offering tailored guidance and solutions for your operational and technical maritime requirements.Alice Cheung | Sales Director | +852 5162 6116 | [email protected] For more information about Pulsar, please visit www.pulsarbeyond.com and follow us on LinkedIn

About Pulsar

Pulsar International ('Pulsar') is a leading provider of maritime and land-based satellite communications products and services. Pulsar offers voice, data, and IoT solutions to customers in the commercial maritime, agri-tech, enterprise, and government markets. Pulsar operates across the globe, with offices located in North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Asia. Its global headquarters is in Hollywood, FL, USA.