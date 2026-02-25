Olymptrade's Ramadan Commitment: Supporting the Elderly Community

300 food boxes containing essential household staples

300 hygiene kits with toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, floor cleaner, and other daily necessities

300 freshly prepared lunch boxes including rice with chicken, fried vegetables, tofu or corn fritters, crackers, fruit (bananas or oranges), and mineral water

JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 February 2026 - Olymptrade marked Ramadan with a continued commitment to supporting elderly communities through its long-term partnership with the YUM Community Center. As part of its ongoing social responsibility efforts, Olymptrade organized another distribution initiative aimed at providing essential assistance to those in need during this meaningful month.Since the partnership began in September 2025, more than 1,000 food boxes have been distributed to elderly residents across local communities. Each package included staple items such as rice, mung beans, sugar, milk, honey, and eggs; helping ensure that basic nutritional needs were met with dignity and care.Beyond food assistance, the initiative has also included free eye checkups and the provision of eyeglasses for elderly individuals requiring vision support, reinforcing a broader focus on well-being rather than one-time aid.On February 12, the latest round of support reached hundreds of elderly community members. The distribution included:The initiative was made even more meaningful through the involvement of local volunteers from the Olymptrade Indonesia community . Their participation helped transform the distribution from a logistical effort into a personal and compassionate exchange.Ramadan is widely recognized as a time of generosity, reflection, and shared responsibility. By supporting elderly citizens during this period, the trading platform sought to reinforce the values of kindness and collective care that resonate deeply within Indonesian communities.The partnership with YUM Community Center reflects an ongoing commitment rather than a one-time effort. Since September 2025, consistent collaboration has delivered more than 1,000 food boxes, provided medical support, and strengthened local ties through steady, hands-on involvement.What stands out most is not only the scale of the support, but its continuity. Volunteers return, relationships deepen, and elderly residents know they are not forgotten once the headlines fade. As Ramadan continues, the focus remains simple: provide practical help, show up consistently, and ensure that care extends beyond a single distribution day.

