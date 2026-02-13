Shopee House: Bazar Gaya Raya Fashion Show

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 February 2026 - As Malaysians prepare for Ramadan and Raya, Shopee Malaysia brought together brands, affiliates, and content creators atThe event offered an exclusive look at festive trends and highlighted how content-led commerce is helping shoppers buy with confidence, while enabling local affiliates and sellers to grow.Highlighting this shift,, said shoppers are increasingly relying on content to guide their Raya purchases. "More Malaysians are turning to content to discover products and compare options as they prepare for Ramadan and Raya. As shoppers explore livestreams, short videos, and creator recommendations, sellers can reach new audiences, creators gain new income opportunities, and shoppers can make more confident purchases," he said.Shopee's data reflects this shift. In 2025, the platform recorded overacross Shopee Live and Shopee Video. Sellers using these tools doubled their orders during the Raya campaign, while affiliate-led content drove aIn 2026, Shopee is expanding this approach through thecampaign, with moreacross Shopee Live and Shopee Video. The campaign builds on the momentum of #GRWS weekly fashion livestream series on the app, bringing the experience to life at the Shopee House event. The concept was reimagined offline through afeaturing Shopee-exclusive Ramadan-Raya collections from leading local brands such as Siti Khadijah, Naelofar, Bulan Bintang, and Adnaa.As fashion takes centre stage during the festive season, shoppers can turn to brand ambassadors,andfor styling tips through Shopee's, curated with top labels and exclusive product collaborations. Beyond fashion, the celebration continues with entertainment, as shoppers can stream popular micro dramas series on Shopee through its new partnership with, startingwith"Today's shoppers want inspiration, value, and convenience in one place. By connecting buyers, sellers, and affiliates through content, we are creating a more inclusive festive ecosystem where small businesses can grow and Malaysians can enjoy content-driven shopping as they prepare for Raya with ease," Opal Wu added.Through thecampaign, Shopee is bringing together deals, content, and entertainment to make this festive shopping more affordable, engaging and accessible for all.Hashtag: #Shopee

