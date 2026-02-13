E-Commerce and Online Travel Dual Engines Reinforce Robust Expansion. Strong Guidance Underscores Optimistic Outlook for FY26

Delivered record high revenue of JPY 43.7 billion, up 28% YoY. (JPY 45.0 billion, up 32% YoY on an FX neutral basis)



Substantial growth in E-commerce (49% YoY) and Other Internet Services (59% YoY) led by the Travel sector, reflects dual engine growth, driving high revenue quality



All key regions demonstrate strong growth. NEA and US & EMEA both achieved 36% YoY revenue growth on an FX-neutral basis



Profitability improved consistently, operating profit hit a record JPY 3.0 billion, up 50% YoY with a 6.8% margin (JPY 3.8 billion with an 8.5% margin on an FX-neutral basis)



Gross profit achieved 32% YoY rise, driven by revenue scale, technology differentiations and a high-margin product mix



Q4 FY25 revenue growth accelerated to 34% (up from 26% in Q3), reached the highest level in the past 9 quarters, fueled by a strong E-commerce peak season

Core organic growth is expected to accelerate, with revenue projected to JPY 54 billion, up 24% YoY, driven by Agentic AI advancement and dual-engine market penetration



Gross profit expected to grow 25% YoY to JPY 29.4 billion, with 54.5% gross margin, propelled by sustained technology-led efficiency and margin expansion



Operating income is expected to grow 45% YoY to JPY 4.3 billion (8.0% margin) and EBITDA to grow 37% YoY to JPY 9.4 billion (17.4% margin)



Proven track record in leading enterprise-wide transformations, transitioning from legacy software and manual workflows to a future of Agentic AI-driven operational excellence

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 February 2026 - Appier Group Inc. (TSE: 4180), hereafter referred to as "Appier," today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and issued guidance for FY26. The company achieved record revenue of JPY 43.7 billion, a 28% YoY increase (JPY 45.0 billion, up 32% YoY on an FX-neutral basis). This stellar performance was fueled by dual growth engines: core E-commerce grew 49% YoY, and Other Internet Services surged 59% YoY, led by the Travel sector. Since FY19, Appier has delivered a sixfold surge in total revenue, a record performance anchored by consistent expansion in incremental revenue.Profitability surged to a record high, with operating income growing 50% YoY to JPY 3.0 billion, representing a 6.8% operating margin (JPY 3.8 billion with an 8.5% margin on an FX-neutral basis). Gross profit outpaced revenue growth, reaching a historical high of JPY 23.5 billion, up 32% YoY. Gross margin climbed to 53.8% (53.9% FX-neutral), bolstered by increased revenue scale, technological differentiation, and a high-margin product mix. This upward trajectory underscores Appier’s ability to scale customer value while driving operational leverage.In FY25, all key regions delivered strong growth. Northeast Asia (68%) and the U.S. & EMEA (19%) both achieved 36% YoY growth (FX-neutral). NEA was supported by balanced expansion in E-commerce and continued vertical diversification, while the U.S. & EMEA benefited from solid momentum across E-commerce and Other Internet Services. Together, this regional strength and deeper vertical penetration reflect the effective scaling of Agentic AI-first strategy, driving sustained, high-quality, and resilient growth.Revenue growth remains balanced, with 56% of incremental revenue driven by ROI-led upsells to existing E-commerce customers and 44% fueled by new customers, primarily from Online Travel. By leveraging Agentic AI to secure large enterprise catalysts, Appier delivered 13% YoY growth in both its customer base and FX-neutral ARPC. This strategic focus—coupled with disciplined OPEX—drove operating leverage. Furthermore, the operational productivity surged, driven by a 23% YoY growth in gross profit per headcount.Appier projects revenue growth to reaccelerate in FY26, with organic revenue expected to outpace total growth, driven by our dual-vertical growth engines. Forecasting revenue to reach JPY 54 billion, up 24% YoY and gross profit to hit JPY 29.4 billion, up 25% YoY, with a 54.5% margin. This optimistic outlook is anchored by a Q4 FY25 inflection point, where revenue growth surged to 34%, validating Appier’s strategic focus on key accounts and high-growth verticals. Operating income is projected to rise 45% YoY to JPY 4.3 billion, while EBITDA is expected to grow 37% YoY to JPY 9.4 billion—representing a 17.4% margin fueled by disciplined investment and operational leverage."2025 marks a defining year for Appier as we evolve into a global leader in Agentic AI as a Service. Our record profitability and consistent customer wins validate the strong momentum heading into FY26," said Chih-Han Yu, CEO and Co-founder of Appier. "By combining differentiated Agentic AI with deep domain expertise, we have moved beyond single-point solutions to deploy coordinated multi-agent intelligence that delivers trusted, enterprise-grade performance. We are transforming our organization and customers’ workflows, replacing legacy software and manual processes with an autonomous, AI-led execution engine while scaling a highly efficient foundation for long-term, profitable growth.Appier’s Agentic AI competitive edge stems from a unique combination of proprietary data and vertical-specific and customer-centric AI models. This foundation empowers it to develop domain-specific agents that help leading organizations transition from traditional software to autonomous, ROI-driven Agentic workflows. The company’s AI capabilities also enable it to rapidly build Agentic AI models that adapt to customer workflows at enterprise level to drive broader market penetration and strengthen customer stickiness.Powered by a world class Generative AI research team, Appier’s Agentic AI platform goes beyond conventional automation through proprietary LLM calibration and self-aware reasoning. This foundation of Trustworthy AI accelerates deployment, autonomously self-corrects, and delivers enterprise-grade safeguards, superior cost efficiency, and the reliability required for large-scale production. Together, these strengths position Appier to lead the next era of enterprise AI—turning autonomous intelligence into measurable, scalable business impact for customers worldwide.Hashtag: #Appier #AgenticAI #AIAgent Wechat: Appier 沛星互动科技

Appier

Appier (TSE: 4180) is an AI-native Agentic AI as a Service (AaaS) company that empowers business decision-making with cutting-edge AdTech and MarTech solutions. Founded in 2012 with the vision of “Making AI Easy by making software intelligent,” Appier endeavors to help businesses turn AI into ROI with its Ad Cloud, Personalization Cloud, and Data Cloud solutions. Now Appier has 17 offices across APAC, the US and EMEA, and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Visit www.appier.com for more company information, and visit ir.appier.com/en/ for more IR information.



