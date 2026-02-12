Belal Jassoma (left), Senior Director of Tech Ecosystems, DMCC and Dr. Anina Ho (right), Founder & CEO, FOM sign a MOU during an exclusive family office dinner themed "The Future of Tokenizing Wealth" on February 9, 2026. Belal Jassoma (left), Senior Director of Tech Ecosystems, DMCC and Dr. Anina Ho (right), Founder & CEO, FOM shake hands after the MOU signing. Dr. Anina Ho, Founder & CEO, FOM delivers welcome remarks and introduces the event theme "From Theory to Real Use Cases in Tokenizing Wealth Between Dubai and Hong Kong." Belal Jassoma, Senior Director of Tech Ecosystems, DMCC shares insights on "Bridging Physical Commodities & Digital Assets as a Global Trade Hub." During the panel discussion titled "Turning Real World Assets into Digital Wealth," moderated by Ms. Denise Zhou (left), Chief Strategy Officer, FOM, Mr. Lennix Lai (center), Chief Commercial Officer, OKX, and Mr. Belal Jassoma (right), Senior Director of Tech Ecosystems, DMCC share their insights on how tokenization is transforming traditional asset ownership and access. During the panel discussion titled "Everyday Digital Wealth: Stablecoins, Payments and Tokenized Income," moderated by Mr. Henri Arslanian (first from the left), Co‑Founder, Nine Blocks Capital, Mr. Jesse Guild (second from the left), Vice President, Product Management, Crypto & Digital Assets, Mastercard, Ms. Lingling Jiang (second from the right), Partner, DWF Labs, and Mr. Yat Siu (first from the right), Co‑Founder & Executive Chairman, Animoca Brands explore how digital assets and tokenized products are taking shape in everyday finance. During the fireside chat moderated by Ms. Denise Zhou (left), Chief Strategy Officer, FOM, Mr. Ben Zhou (right), Co-Founder & CEO, Bybit shares insights on the future of digital asset platforms.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 February 2026 – As real‑world asset (RWA) tokenization shifts from niche pilots to core infrastructure for institutional wealth management, it is redefining how capital flows across borders, asset classes, and generations. On February 9, 2026,, a pioneering enterprise focused on connecting family offices with future technology, with a particular emphasis on tokenization and RWAs, enabling them to access, structure, and invest in next-generation finance, and the, a Government of Dubai authority and the region's leading global business hub, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) during an exclusive family office dinner themed "The Future of Tokenizing Wealth" at Rosewood Hong Kong.The partnership will create a strategic wealth corridor between Dubai and Hong Kong, enabling institutional‑grade RWA tokenization that connects Middle Eastern capital with Asia‑Pacific opportunities. By combining FOM's AI‑driven investment intelligence and family‑office expertise with DMCC's regulated, commodity‑rich ecosystem, the collaboration aims to unlock fractional, cross‑border ownership of high‑value assets, enhance liquidity for traditionally illiquid holdings, and accelerate the adoption of compliant, on‑chain wealth solutions for ultra‑high‑net‑worth investors and family offices.The event, hosted by FOM with the support of InvestHK, convened over 100 high‑profile representatives from global family offices and institutional investors, including notable participants from Sunwah Group, CT Bright (CP Group), Keyestone Group, Lee Kum Kee Group, MindWorks Capital, Park Capital Group, E Fund Asset Management Hong Kong, K. Wah, and many others., stated "Today we formalize our collaboration on cross-border digital asset and RWA initiatives between Dubai and Hong Kong. This partnership bridges two of Asia's leading financial hubs, creating institutional-grade solutions for family offices navigating digital wealth transformation.", added, "This partnership reflects the next phase of digital asset adoption – moving beyond experimentation to institutional‑grade infrastructure. By connecting Dubai and Hong Kong as twin hubs for regulated real‑world asset tokenization, we are strengthening the framework through which family offices and institutional players can operate with confidence. Through DMCC's Crypto Centre, Wealth Hub and other ecosystems and Dubai's regulatory frameworks, combined with FOM's strong family offices network, this collaboration establishes a practical wealth corridor that enhances cross‑border collaboration, transparency, and long‑term business expansion across two of the world's most dynamic trade centers."Under the MOU, FOM and DMCC will collaborate to integrate the Middle East and Hong Kong financial ecosystems, leveraging DMCC's specialized licensing, corporate structuring capabilities, and free‑trade zone advantages alongside FOM's cutting‑edge digital asset solutions and connectivity to Hong Kong. This strategic alliance is poised to help family offices and high‑net‑worth individuals (HNWIs) in Dubai and Hong Kong capture the surging demand for compliant, institutional‑grade digital asset and alternative investment solutions, while maintaining strong governance and operational efficiency.The initiative positions Dubai and Hong Kong as twin hubs for regulated RWA tokenization, connecting Middle Eastern capital with Asia‑Pacific opportunities through secure, transparent, and institutionally robust digital asset infrastructure. For family offices, this means greater diversification, improved risk‑adjusted returns, and streamlined access to global opportunities without compromising regulatory compliance.Through the strategic partnership, FOM and DMCC will develop robust frameworks for tokenizing RWAs including real estate, commodities, and other institutional-grade assets, thereby establishing standards for asset custody, settlement, compliance, and cross-border tokenization operations. This UAE-Hong Kong wealth corridor will not only facilitate capital flows but also provide a transparent and compliant environment for digital asset issuance, trading, and reporting, empowering family offices and institutional investors with confidence and clarity in private‑market deal‑making and public‑market participation.Following the MOU signing, the event featured insightful panel discussions titled "Turning Real‑World Assets into Digital Wealth" and "Everyday Digital Wealth: Stablecoins, Payments and Tokenized Income," along with a fireside chat on "The Future of Digital Asset Platforms." These discussions examined how Dubai and Hong Kong can collaboratively advance regulated structures, stable‑wealth solutions, and real‑world applications for institutional and family capital.Distinguished panelists and speakers included Dr. Anina Ho, Founder & CEO, FOM; Mr. Belal Jassoma, Senior Director of Tech Ecosystems, DMCC; Mr. Ben Zhou, Co-Founder & CEO, Bybit; Mr. Bernard Charnwut Chan, GBM, GBS, JP; Ms. Denise Zhou, Chief Strategy Officer, FOM; Mr. Henri Arslanian, Co‑Founder, Nine Blocks Capital; Mr. Jesse Guild, Vice President, Product Management, Crypto & Digital Assets, Mastercard; Mr. Lennix Lai, Chief Commercial Officer, OKX; Ms. Lingling Jiang, Partner, DWF Labs; and Mr. Yat Siu, Co‑Founder & Executive Chairman, Animoca Brands. Together, these leaders exchanged insights on how emerging technologies, including blockchain, AI, and quantum computing are reshaping asset management and cross‑border investment frameworks. The event showcased the powerful synergy between Hong Kong's innovation ecosystem and Dubai's regulatory excellence, creating the foundation for global RWA leadership.The strategic partnership between FOM and DMCC unites cutting-edge technology with world-class regulatory framework to establish a UAE-Hong Kong wealth corridor, connecting cross-border capital flows, enabling compliant digital transformation, and powering institutional-grade RWA opportunities for family offices and institutional investors.The press release is distributed solely as a corporate announcement of a strategic partnership and event recap, and not as an offer or solicitation to acquire any specific investment product, token, fund, or securities.The information herein is based on sources believed reliable but not guaranteed as to accuracy or completeness. Recipients should conduct their own due diligence and consult qualified advisors before investing. About FutureOne MENA

FutureOne MENA ("FOM") is a pioneering consultancy firm focused on connecting family offices with future technology, with a particular emphasis on tokenization and RWAs, enabling them to access, structure, and invest in next-generation finance. FOM integrates comprehensive market analysis with proprietary multi-agent AI systems to deliver actionable insights across technology, political, economic, financial, and security dimensions. As the cornerstone of the AFFLUENCE Integrated Ecosystem, FOM connects QonBay (digital payments), FutureOne MENA (family office network), FutureOne Bloom (ESG finance), FutureOne Capital (asset management & RWA), and FutureRyse (quantum AI optimization), empowering investors with intelligent tools for portfolio optimization, deal analysis, and strategic engagement with tokenized assets. For more information, please visit www.futureonemena.com.



About DMCC

Dubai Multi Commodities Centre ("DMCC") is a leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai. We make it easier for our members to do business, helping them access the world's fastest growing markets from a dynamic district that offers everything they need to thrive. This approach is why we are the preferred location for over 26,000 top multinationals and high-impact startups, contributing significantly to Dubai's position as a global hub for trade and innovation. DMCC is where the world does business. For more information, please visit dmcc.ae.



