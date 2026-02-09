® and Vapex® are enduring brands with deep heritage and trust in the communities they serve. By combining the brands' legacy with Zuellig Pharma's regional commercial capabilities and local market expertise, we aim to expand distribution and access across all relevant retail channels in the region. In doing so, these brands will continue to remain relevant, easy to find, and accessible to consumers." said John Graham, CEO of Zuellig Pharma.

"This acquisition marks another significant growth milestone for our consumer healthcare product portfolio. Zam-Bukand Vapexare enduring brands with deep heritage and trust in the communities they serve. By combining the brands' legacy with Zuellig Pharma's regional commercial capabilities and local market expertise, we aim to expand distribution and access across all relevant retail channels in the region. In doing so, these brands will continue to remain relevant, easy to find, and accessible to consumers." said John Graham, CEO of Zuellig Pharma.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 February 2026 - Zuellig Pharma, a leading healthcare solutions company in Asia, today announced that it has acquired all rights, title, and interest in and to the Zam-Bukand Vapexconsumer healthcare brands from Bayer Consumer Care AG for Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei.Zam-Bukis an ointment used for the temporary relief of pain and itch, including discomfort from insect bites. First launched in 1902, Zam-Bukhas retained strong brand equity over the decades and is widely perceived as a trusted household brand. Vapexis a nasal inhaler used to help relieve nasal congestion. Launched in 1917, Vapexhas built meaningful brand recognition, particularly in Thailand.The acquisition of the brands supports Zuellig Pharma's strategic priority to strengthen and scale its consumer healthcare portfolio across Asia. It also marks the company's second consumer healthcare acquisition, following Propan in the Philippines, reinforcing its focus on building a strong commercial platform for trusted, everyday healthcare products in the region.Hashtag: #ZuelligPharma #ConsumerHealthcare #ConsumerHealth #Healthcare #Pharmaceuticals #Zambuk #Vapex #Bayer

About Zuellig Pharma

Zuellig Pharma is a leading healthcare solutions company in Asia, and our purpose is to make healthcare more accessible to the communities we serve. We provide world-class distribution, commercialization, and clinical trial support services, underpinned by a strong culture of innovation to support the growing healthcare needs in this region. The company was founded a hundred years ago and has grown to become a multibillion-dollar business covering 18 markets with over 12,000 employees. Our people serve more than 200,000 medical facilities and work with over 450 clients, including the top 20 pharmaceutical companies in the world.

