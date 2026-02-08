MELAKA, Feb 8 — A 21-year-old university student and her younger sibling experienced a terrifying moment when they were chased by an unknown man believed to be armed with a knife at the parking area of a shopping mall in Taman Lagenda last night.

The pair were waiting at the parking area for a family member to get into their vehicle when they were approached by a 50-year-old man at about 9.30pm, Malay news outlet BH reported today.

Melaka Tengah district police chief Assistant Commissioner Christopher Patit said the suspect suddenly scolded and shouted at the victim and her sibling while holding a knife, causing them to become frightened and suspicious.

“The victim, who is also the eldest of four siblings, and her sibling ran into the shopping mall.

“The suspect chased them before reportedly falling, allowing the two siblings to escape,” he was quoted as saying.

Christopher said both victims were uninjured.

He added that police arrested the suspect, who is from Kelemak in Alor Gajah, several hours later and seized a knife, a shirt and a pair of trousers.

Police are investigating the case under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation, punishable with a prison term of up to two years, a fine, or both.

The penalties could be higher depending on the threat — if it is to cause death or grievous hurt, or to cause the destruction of any property by fire, or to cause an offence punishable with death or imprisonment, or with imprisonment for a term which may extend to seven years, or to impute unchastity to a woman, those found guilty face jail up to seven years, or a fine, or both.