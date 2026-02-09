The integration will provide energy and commodities traders with access to Abaxx futures markets through TMX Trayport's Joule platform.

London, United Kingdom and Singapore, Singapore - Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2026 - Abaxx Commodity Exchange and Clearinghouse (), together with TMX Trayport, a wholly owned subsidiary of TMX Group, today announced that Abaxx Exchange will extend trading access through TMX Trayport’s Joule trading platform, with connectivity expected before the end of the first quarter of 2026.Through this integration, traders will be able to view Abaxx Exchange markets alongside energy and commodities and submit orders directly from within their existing trading environment.TMX Trayport's Joule platform is used by more than 9,800 traders globally across energy, commodities, and environmental markets. The connectivity allows trading firms to position Abaxx Exchange benchmarks with existing gas, power, and environmental contracts and deploy their hedging and trading strategies across interconnected markets.Abaxx Exchange’s suite of physically-deliverable LNG futures will expand the set of trans-Atlantic and trans-Pacific gas prices available on Trayport’s Joule platform, enabling cross-basin hedging within a single trading screen. In addition, Abaxx Exchange’s weather-indexed derivatives provide new tools for managing European power price and generation risk, while its environmental contracts, including CORSIA-eligible and REDD+ units, add additional instruments for managing climate-related exposures."Trayport continues to broaden the range of commodities available to its global trading community," said Peter Conroy, CEO Global Insights (Trayport, Datalinx, VettaFi) at TMX Group. "Recognising the critical role brokers and exchanges play in building liquidity, we welcome the ability for traders to view both OTC-cleared markets and Abaxx Exchange order books within Joule.""Connecting Abaxx Exchange to TMX Trayport's Joule platform extends our access to a global network of core power and gas market participants," said Shanmei Lim, Chief Markets Officer at Abaxx Exchange. "It places Abaxx benchmarks directly into the workflows traders already used to manage risk across markets."Abaxx Exchange and TMX Trayport will be at E-world energy & water in Essen from February 10-12 to discuss the forthcoming Joule integration with market participants.TMX Trayport will exhibit in Hall 2, stand B128, and Abaxx in Hall 2, stand 2D101.TMX Trayport is a global software provider for the energy trading market. Headquartered in London and owned by TMX Group, the company develops the electronic platforms used by traders, brokers, and exchanges to facilitate the buying and selling of commodities.The scale of the network is significant, supporting over 9,800 licensees, 390 trader firms, and 45 brokers and exchanges. Its core product, Joule, aggregates real-time price data for power, natural gas, and emissions onto a single screen.In 2025, Trayport facilitated over 620 million trades across Europe, nearly 20 trades every second. Supported by 65+ third-party providers, Trayport provides the technical infrastructure that ensures transparency and connectivity across European, North American, and Asian energy markets.For more information visit Trayport.com or contact us at [email protected] Abaxx Technologies is building Smarter Markets: markets empowered by better tools, better benchmarks, and better technology to drive market-based solutions to the biggest challenges we face as a society, including the energy transition.In addition to developing and deploying financial technologies that make communication, trade, and transactions easier and more secure, Abaxx is the majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte. Ltd., the owner of Abaxx Exchange and Abaxx Clearing, and the parent company of wholly owned subsidiary Abaxx Spot Pte. Ltd., the operator of Abaxx Spot.Abaxx Exchange delivers the market infrastructure critical to the shift toward an electrified, low-carbon economy through centrally-cleared, physically-deliverable futures contracts in LNG, carbon, battery materials, and precious metals, meeting the commercial needs of today's commodity markets and establishing the next generation of global benchmarks.Abaxx Spot modernizes physical gold trading through a physically-backed gold pool in Singapore. As the first instance of a co-located spot and futures market for gold, Abaxx Spot enables secure electronic transactions, efficient OTC transfers, and is designed to support physical delivery for Abaxx Exchange's physically-deliverable gold futures contract, providing integrated infrastructure to deliver smarter gold markets.Adaptive Infrastructure closes critical gaps in post-trade infrastructure by providing a unified custodial foundation across environmental markets and digital title assets. Incorporated in Barbados and regulated by the Financial Services Commission of Barbados, the company delivers institutional-grade custody, settlement, and transfer agency services designed to reduce risk and improve reliability across asset classes.

