KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — A motorcyclist died after colliding with a car near Kilometer (KM) 68, Jalan Klang-Teluk Intan here last night.

According to a police statement, the 21-year-old man, riding a Yamaha Y15ZR, died at the scene after sustaining severe injuries.

Kuala Selangor district police chief, Superintendent Azaharudin Tajudin, said the incident occurred when a Proton Saga car made a U-turn to enter a junction at the location.

“The motorcyclist, coming from behind, collided with the front left side door of the car. As a result of the accident, the victim suffered injuries and was confirmed dead at the scene,” he said in a statement last night.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“The police advise the public to drive carefully and comply with traffic regulations. The Kuala Selangor District Police Headquarters also urge anyone with information related to the incident to come forward and assist with the investigation by contacting the IPD Kuala Selangor operations room at 03-32891222 or any nearby police station,” he said.