From left: Director of PT Dewi Citra Kencana and PT. Tritunas Sinar Benua - Mr Tommy Ho, Commissioner PT. Tritunas Sinar Benua - Mr Jimmi Ho, Owner of Māua Kapal Kecil by Swiss-Belhotel, and Villa Riahi by Swiss-Belhotel - Mr Hartono, Swiss-Belhotel International Executive Director and Senior Vice President of Information Technology, Ecommerce and Distribution - Mr Matthew Faull, Regional Director of Operations and Development for Indonesia - Mr Fabrice Mini.

BATAM, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 February 2026 - Swiss-Belhotel International continues to accelerate its expansion in Indonesia’s island tourism sector with the recent signing of two new resort management agreements: Māua Kapal Kecil by Swiss-Belhotel and Villa Riahi by Swiss-Belhotel. The move underscores the group’s long-term commitment to developing high-end, sustainable hospitality products across the archipelago.The first property, Māua Kapal Kecil by Swiss-Belhotel, will offer an intimate eco-luxury experience in Batam, featuring villas with private pools and suites, several of which boast balconies and direct access to the pool. A key highlight is its Wellness Centre, equipped with thalasso therapy, which offers a rare and premium wellness experience in the region.The second project, located in Nirup Island, Batam, will present a refined villa-style escape designed for families, groups, and long-stay guests. The property will comprise villas, available in two, three, and four-bedroom types, all equipped with private pools, thereby reinforcing the resort’s positioning as a luxury enclave within the Riau Islands.Mr Hartono, Owner of Māua Kapal Kecil by Swiss-Belhotel and Villa Riahi by Swiss-Belhotel, expressed strong confidence in this partnership,Gavin M. Faull, Chairman and President, emphasized the significance of the company’s continued growth in Indonesia.Matthew Faull, Executive Director and Senior Vice President of Information Technology, E-commerce and Distribution, highlighted the momentum of the group’s development pipeline across the country:The addition of Māua Kapal Kecil and Villa Riahi by Swiss-Belhotel highlights the group’s strategy to enhance Batam’s appeal as a premier luxury island destination, supporting Indonesia’s tourism growth.Māua by Swiss-Belhotel is a 5-star eco-luxury hospitality brand inspired by the ancestral wisdom of Māori culture, rooted in the values of(respect for the land),(life force), and(togetherness). Meaning “togetherness” in Te Reo Māori, Māua represents a philosophy of harmony between people and nature, guiding the brand’s approach to sustainable design, wellness-led experiences, and conscious luxury living. This ethos is symbolised by the andesite stone carving at the Faull family’s heritage farm in New Zealand, reflecting a deep, personal connection to the land and a commitment to preserving balance, authenticity, and meaningful human connection across every Māua destination.SBEC Loyalty Programme: Enjoy 10%-35% OFF on Rooms, Dining and other services at 150+ hotels globally by becoming an SBEC loyalty member. Sign up for FREE. Hashtag: #SwissBelhotelInternational #luxuryresort #islandresort #islandluxuryresort #islandtourism #batamtourism

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Swiss-Belhotel International

Swiss-Belhotel International operates in 20 countries, managing 150+* hotels, resorts, and projects across New Zealand, Australia, Indonesia, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe, with regional offices in Hong Kong, New Zealand, Australia, China, Indonesia, the UAE, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Thailand. Committed to delivering world-class hospitality, the group also offers the Swiss-Belexecutive Card (SBEC), a loyalty program that provides many benefits, discounts from 10% to 35% on rooms, dining, and other services, plus priority check-in, complimentary upgrades, and late check-out. No collecting points and no waiting for redemption, with the free-to-join Green Global tier, members can enjoy instant discounts from their first stay!. Experience more with the SBEC Loyalty Programme— Sign up for FREE. Stay connected with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and TikTok for the latest updates and exclusive benefits. Visit swiss-belhotel.com for more information.



*Numbers may fluctuate

