KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — Tabung Amanah Sultan Kedah (TASK) has raised over RM4 million in contributions since January, highlighting strong community support for initiatives that enhance the well-being of people in the state.

The Raja Muda of Kedah, Tengku Sarafudin Badlishah Sultan Sallehuddin, said TASK had carried out various initiatives for the B40 group, covering social welfare, health and well-being, environmental conservation, animal protection, and sports development.

“We are required to spend fifty per cent of the donations under Inland Revenue Board regulations, and we will make sure that the funds reach the needy in the best possible way,” he told reporters after officiating the TASK launching ceremony at Bukit Kiara here on Saturday.

The ceremony was also graced by the Sultan of Kedah, Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah, and the Sultanah of Kedah, Sultanah Maliha Tengku Arif.

Tengku Sarafudin Badlishah, who is also the president of TASK, said RM2.04 million had been distributed in a planned and prudent manner, ensuring effective use of funds through to the end of 2025.

The initiatives rolled out from October 2023 to date have benefitted 2,224 students through programmes in self development, technology skills training including Technical and Vocational Education and Training based (TVET) initiatives, English language proficiency, support for students with special educational needs, and breakfast provision.

Tengku Sarafudin Badlishah also said that a total of 2,117 B40 families have received various forms of assistance, including basic food baskets, cash donations, back-to-school aid, Ramadan assistance, home repairs, and support for disaster victims, aimed at easing the burdens faced by the less fortunate.

“In addition, 2,693 people have benefitted from the provision of clean water, powdered milk, and multivitamins, with particular focus on at-risk pregnant women and B40 children, supporting efforts to improve access to basic healthcare for low-income communities,” he said.

Tengku Sarafudin Badlishah also cited Kedah’s eKasih poverty data, which recorded that as of January 2026, 28,468 households were classified as poor, while 2,294 were identified as hardcore poor.

Meanwhile, he said TASK aimed to broaden its benefits and enhance its impact through partnerships with the government, private sector, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and communities, based on transparent impact assessments, to achieve sustainable well-being for the people of Kedah.

TASK was established with the consent of the Sultan of Kedah as a trust and welfare platform to support the people, particularly the needy, and was incorporated under the Legal Affairs Division, Prime Minister’s Department, on Jan 15, 2025. — Bernama