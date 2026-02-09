TEMERLOH, Feb 9 — The Rumah Mesra Rakyat (RMR) Programme is not only providing affordable housing for the people, but also serves as a symbol of stability and assurance of a better future, said Deputy Minister of Housing and Local Government Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu.

She said her ministry and Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad (SPNB) jointly initiated the RMR Programme that offers comfortable and quality homes for the low-income group, in their commitment to ensure access to quality housing continues to be expanded for those in need.

“This is one of the government’s approaches to help the people, especially in rural areas who own land, to have homes of their own. A house is not merely a place to live, but a place to build a life and a family, and to raise children,” she said when speaking at the keys handing ceremony for RMR and Offer Letters to 13 recipients at Lanchang here today.

The RMR house, featuring a floor area of 750 square feet (69.68 square metres), equipped with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, is offered at RM75,000 per unit, with a government subsidy of RM20,000, while the remaining RM55,000 is financed through an interest-free loan of up to 16 years.

The government allocated RM500 million under Budget 2026 to construct 6,545 RMR units nationwide, where Pahang was allocated 680 units, including 160 units currently being implemented,

For the Temerloh parliamentary constituency, a total of 1,933 RMR applications have been received since 2002, with 555 units completed and handed over, while another 18 units are currently under construction to meet local housing needs.

Meanwhile, SPNB chief executive officer Mohd Jamil Idris advised those wishing to apply for RMR to contact the company’s state offices directly or obtain information through its official website, and to avoid dealing with parties offering to facilitate RMR applications on social media. — Bernama