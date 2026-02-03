BONN, GERMANY - Newsaktuell - 3 February 2026 - The Seed Grant Finalists and Growth Grant and Seeding the Future Grand Prize Semifinalists of(GFSC) have been announced, marking a key milestone in the USD 1 million global Challenge supporting impactful and innovative solutions to transform food systems.Created and funded byand, for the first time, hosted by Welthungerhilfe (WHH), the Challenge attracted a record, underscoring growing global momentum for food systems transformation.Following a multi-stage, rigorous international review process,have advanced across three award levels. These include(competing for 8 awards of USD 25,000), 12(competing for 3 awards of USD 100,000), and 8(competing for 2 awards of USD 250,000).said Jan Kever, Head of Innovation at WelthungerhilfeThe submitted innovations span diverse themes and approaches, including climate-smart production, nutrient-dense foods, food loss reduction, and inclusive market models, reflecting the complexity and interconnected nature of today's food systems challenges.said Bernhard van Lengerich, Founder and CEO of Seeding The Future FoundationWhile the number of awards is limited, all semifinalists and finalist applicants plus all applicants with any prior recognition of other innovation competitions can join the STF Global Food System Innovation Database and Network—currently in beta testing with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations—vastly expanding their visibility and reach across a global audience.Hashtag: #TheFutureGlobalFoodSystemChallenge

About Seeding The Future Foundation

STF is a private nonprofit dedicated to ensuring equitable access to safe, nutritious, affordable, and trusted food. It supports innovations that transform food systems and benefit both people and planet. More at Seeding the future.



About Welthungerhilfe

WHH is one of Germany's largest private aid organizations, striving for a world without hunger since 1962. More at: Welthungerhilfe (WHH)



