Jacksonville, Florida - Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2026 -(the) announces the launch of the first public use, sustainable real estate based, Atmospheric Water Stations, in collaboration with Wisconsin-based manufacturer, Origen, and the University of Northern Florida - Center for Utility Security and Resiliency. There were over 60 attendees including leadership representing the food and hospitality industry, federal, state, municipal government, military and academia. Water Bankruptcy is a global crisis affecting food security, personal health, sustainability and resiliency. Greater than 70% of American water is toxic, 100's of times more-so than the safe limits, with most bottled water failing the same standards, unable to remove "forever chemicals," heavy-metals, and other hazardous elements, only recently discovered to have adverse health consequences. Global brands have had to shut down their supplies because they are simply no longer drinkable. This $9 trillion annual threat can only be ameliorated through novel means, which Captiva Verde has seized upon: until now, cost effective and practical solutions have been elusive. This all changes today. This launch event also marks the start of Origen's partnership with Captiva Verde, through which Captiva will distribute Origen's Atmospheric Water Generators across institutional, commercial, and government markets. Together, the teams are focused on making on-site water generation accessible in regions where traditional systems are costly, unreliable, or simply unavailable. The Origen equipment is unique and fully patent protected, superior not only in quality to all competitors, but in the Madison Industries-backed manufacturing capabilities.Our large (10,000+ gpd), Captiva Verde water stations, to be constructed across Florida, cost a fraction of traditional infrastructure upgrades. This will create a new economy, a new industry, new jobs, and deliver pure water that is both "plastic free" and produced "on location," rather than being shipped for hundreds of miles. Our Origen stations are where sustainability meets purity. And there is no more favorable location than Florida, where population density [23M and growing], affordable energy, citizen-friendly government, temperatures, and humidity converge to make for the most blessed location in America to harvest ourJeffrey CiachurskiExecutive Chairman and DirectorCell: (949) 903-5906E-mail: [email protected]

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.