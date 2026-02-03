Dwelling Type

National Share (SingStat)

Carbyne Customer Share

Index (Representation)

HDB (Public Housing)

72.0%

58.5%

0.81 (Under-indexed)

Condominiums

23.3%

25.6%

1.10 (Over-indexed)

Landed Properties

4.7%

15.9%

3.38 (Heavily Over-indexed)



Category

Male %

Female %

Dominant Characteristic

Home Gym Buyers (Carbyne)

80%

20%

High Autonomy

PT Seekers (IFPA)

37%

63%

Guidance Seeking

Population (DOS 2025)

49.3%

50.7%

Balanced



Carbyne Fitness customer data, representing over 1,000 unique customer interactions across Singapore between January 2024 and September 2025.

IFPA Singapore's independent observation of 392 prospective client profiles compiled between October 2025 and December 2025.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 February 2026 — A new joint study by Carbyne Fitness and IFPA Singapore has revealed a striking and persistent gender divide in Singapore's fitness habits: while 80% of home gym users are male, over 60% of individuals actively seeking personal trainers are female.The findings, based on Carbyne Fitness' customer data and an online database of personal training enquiries compiled by IFPA Singapore's personal trainers, point to two fundamentally different approaches to exercise motivation and engagement between men and women.The data suggests that men overwhelmingly prefer self-directed fitness, buying equipment such as adjustable dumbbells, benches, and racks for home use. Women, on the other hand, are more inclined toward guided training experiences led by certified professionals.According to Brian Chang, founder of Carbyne Fitness and IFPA Singapore, this split reveals not just gender preferences, but deeper social and psychological factors shaping how Singaporeans exercise."Men often see fitness as something they should be able to handle on their own, like asking for help somehow means they're not strong enough," said Chang. "That's why many men would rather train themselves than work with a coach. Ladies, on the other hand, are usually more open to learning and getting guidance. They see working with a coach not as weakness, but as a smart way to improve safely and effectively."The pandemic sparked a surge in home gym investments, and Carbyne Fitness has been at the forefront of this trend. Its adjustable dumbbells and adjustable kettlebells have become popular among working professionals looking to save time and train efficiently at home.Carbyne Fitness' customer data revealed that four in five customers are male. "The home gym trend among men is here to stay," Chang explained. "They appreciate the convenience, privacy, and long-term savings. For many, it's not just fitness equipment, it's a personal investment in staying strong and independent as they age."However, with about 58% of Carbyne Fitness customers living in HDB flats, 26% in condominiums, and 16% in landed properties, many still hold the misconception that home workouts, especially in smaller HDB or condo spaces, aren't practical or effective. Landed property owners make up less than 5% of Singapore's dwellings, yet account for 16% of Carbyne Fitness' customers."One of the most common reasons people give for not buying home gym equipment is that they 'don't have the space,'" said Chang. "But in reality, a proper home setup doesn't need much room; a good pair of adjustable dumbbells and a bench can fit comfortably within just one square meter if you choose the right equipment."In contrast, IFPA Singapore's training enquiries show that a majority of personal training clients are female. Of the 392 Singapore-based individuals who sought personal training, 63% were women, even though men still represent the majority of gym members nationwide."This reflects a growing confidence among women to take charge of their fitness journey," said Chang. "But it also shows that women tend to prioritize safety and proper form. They are more willing to invest in expert guidance rather than risk injury from unguided workouts."Many female clients, Chang adds, have goals that extend beyond appearance: postnatal recovery, strength for caregiving, or functional fitness for daily life."It's not just about aesthetics anymore," he said. "Women are recognizing that strength training builds long-term resilience, both physically and mentally."The gender divide uncovered by Carbyne Fitness and IFPA Singapore also points to structural gaps in how Singapore's fitness ecosystem is organized, particularly the limited avenues for personal trainers to operate independently.Most commercial gyms and public facilities, including ActiveSG gyms, do not permit outside personal trainers to conduct sessions within their premises. Trainers who are not employed directly by these gyms are often barred from coaching clients on-site, regardless of their certification or insurance coverage.This restriction limits both consumer choice and career opportunities within the industry. For clients, especially women who prefer guided training but may not want to commit to an expensive gym membership, the policy creates a barrier to accessing affordable, flexible coaching. For freelance trainers, it restricts their ability to build a sustainable practice or serve niche communities such as seniors, postnatal women, or first-time exercisers."Many independent trainers tell us their biggest challenge isn't finding clients; it's finding space," said Chang. "There's a clear demand for affordable, accessible training environments, but the system hasn't caught up yet."As a result, more trainers have turned to parks, void decks, or private studios, and a growing number of clients are exploring home-based personal training, sometimes with only a pair of resistance bands. This shift reflects broader lifestyle preferences: Singaporeans want convenience, privacy, and trust, not just a gym membership.The study suggests that expanding access to personal training across shared and public fitness spaces could help Singapore move toward a more inclusive, community-driven fitness culture, one that empowers both male and female participants to train safely, confidently, and sustainably at every stage of life.Both Carbyne Fitness and IFPA Singapore are working to build a more inclusive fitness culture through the Silver Strength volunteer program, which runs weekly strength sessions for seniors using resistance bands, adjustable dumbbells, and other small equipment at Active Ageing Centers across Singapore.The initiative, funded by the National Youth Council, empowers older adults to stay strong, mobile, and independent, while giving volunteers the chance to make a direct impact in their communities."Silver Strength is more than fitness. It is about bridging intergenerational gaps and helping seniors live confidently and age with strength," said Chang.To sign up as a volunteer, visit getcertifiedpt.com/silver-strength The gender distribution insights were derived from:While the sample sizes differ, both data sets converge on a clear narrative: Singapore's home gym market is predominantly male, while personal training demand is female-driven.The full research can be accessed on https://carbyne.sg/blogs/articles/revealing-the-gender-gap-between-personal-training-and-home-gyms Hashtag: #CarbyneFitness

About Carbyne Fitness

Carbyne Fitness is a Singapore-based fitness equipment company focused on delivering space-efficient, performance-driven home gym solutions for modern lifestyles. Best known for its space-saving gym equipment such as adjustable dumbbells and foldable treadmills, Carbyne helps professionals, families, and seniors train effectively at home without compromising on quality or safety.



Learn more at: https://carbyne.sg



About IFPA Singapore

IFPA Singapore, operated by Get Certified PT, is the official Singapore operator of the International Fitness Professionals Association (IFPA), delivering internationally accredited personal training education and professional development. IFPA Singapore focuses on producing industry-ready practitioners through competency-based, real-world training.



Learn more at: https://getcertifiedpt.com

