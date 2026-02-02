Kearney announces new leadership across Asia Pacific for the firm’s centenary year

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 February 2026 - Global management consultancy Kearney has announced key leadership transitions across Asia Pacific, effective 1 January 2026. The appointments come as the firm enters its 100th year, reinforcing its commitment to developing future leaders while deepening its regional client partnerships and tackling their toughest challenges.Sarovar Agarwal, Senior Partner in Melbourne, has been appointed the Managing Partner for ANZ, succeeding Adam Dixon. As the previous Asia Pacific practice leader for Kearney's Communications, Media, and Technology (CMT) practice, Sarovar draws on more than 20 years of experience at the firm, working across India, ANZ, and around the world advising telco and media executives on productivity, customer experience, and transformation. In his new role, Sarovar will be responsible for strengthening ANZ's growth trajectory and further establishing Kearney ANZ as a premier destination for both clients and talent."I'm excited to be stepping into the Managing Partner role and leading our exceptional team, especially as the firm marks its 100th year," Sarovar said. "Thank you to Adam and past unit leads who have built strong foundations and a wonderful culture here at Kearney ANZ. My focus will be on doubling down on that momentum and supporting our clients on strategic transformations, creating supply chain and procurement value, and developing capabilities in addition to accelerating the practical implementation of AI across enterprises."Under Adam's leadership, Kearney ANZ established a C-suite community and delivered consistent profitable growth, nearly doubling its Australian revenue over the past six years. Later this year, Kearney ANZ will publish Australia:Adam's commitment to culture and mentoring emerging talent has helped establish the unit as a leading destination for clients and talent in the region.Adam Dixon will also step into the role of chairman for ANZ.Takefumi Harigaya, Senior Partner in Tokyo, has been appointed as the Managing Director for Japan, succeeding Shigeru Sekinada. Most recently with Kearney's CMT practice in Japan, Takefumi brings more than 20 years of experience partnering with clients on new business creation, business transformation, and M&A. His strong client relationships, passion for developing future leaders, and deep understanding of Kearney's value of "essential rightness" position him well to drive Japan's purpose and vision forward.Over the past six years, Shigeru has led Kearney's Japan unit, nurturing strong relationships with large corporations and emerging start-ups and establishing executive communities for CEOs and CXOs. He will continue as the region chair for Asia Pacific and take on the role of Chairman for Japan, focusing on Kearney's regional strategy while supporting overall growth in Japan and APAC.Takefumi said, "Japan is demonstrating remarkable dynamism: sustained growth, rising investor confidence, and real momentum in technology and innovation. I'm honored to step into this leadership role as we build on current momentum and drive the next stage of growth in Japan. I'm excited to lead our team as we partner with our clients to capitalize on emerging opportunities and strengthen their long-term competitiveness."Keat Yap, Senior Partner in Kuala Lumpur, will lead the business in Malaysia as its Country Head. Currently the APAC Lead for Kearney's Product Excellence and Renewal Lab, Keat brings over 15 years of operations expertise at Kearney and a results-focused mindset to transformation work across the region. His international experience – spanning Japan, China, Korea, and the US, and commitment to delivering real client impact position him well to strengthen Kearney Malaysia's growth trajectory.Marco de la Rosa has been appointed as the next Asia Pacific leader for Kearney's CMT practice, taking over Sarovar's previous role. A Senior Partner based across Manila and Singapore, Marco leads the firm's Philippines business. With 20 years of experience across APAC and the United States, Marco has led large-scale transformations for top telcos. His hands-on approach with clients and his commitment to developing talent will build on the strong momentum Sarovar has established.Finally, Adam Dixon and Makoto Inoue, senior partners with the firm, were elected to Kearney's global board in December 2025. Their appointments reflect the region's growing voice in shaping Kearney's future, as the firm doubles down on its Impact First approach, empowering companies to navigate business transformation in an era of change. Adam and Makoto will champion the voices of the firm's APAC clients and people in conversations that impact Kearney's growth and direction."I'm pleased to welcome these leadership rotations across Asia Pacific," said Shigeru Sekinada, APAC Region Chair and Chairman of Kearney Japan. "In a rapidly evolving environment, experienced leaders who have deep market knowledge and strategic capabilities are key to delivering sustained value for our clients," he said. "Beyond the decades of experience that leaders such as Sarovar, Takefumi, Keat and Marco bring, their passion for the firm, trusted client relationships, and steadfast commitment to talent development are central to shaping a purpose-passion driven culture. 