TAWAU, Feb 2 — A foreign woman’s attempt to receive medical treatment at a hospital not only failed but ended in her arrest after she was suspected of using another person’s MyKad on Friday.

Tawau District Police Chief ACP Jasmin Hussin said the suspect, an 80-year-old woman, was detected using the document while registering as a patient at Tawau Hospital.

“The complainant, a 27-year-old male doctor, lodged a police report because the patient was suspected of using someone else’s identification to obtain treatment,” he said on Sunday.

Jasmin explained that doubts arose over the MyKad used by the elderly woman when she initially registered at the Emergency and Trauma Department of Tawau Hospital.

The woman was then taken to the Tawau National Registration Department (JPN) for a biometric fingerprint check, which confirmed that her identity did not match the MyKad data. — Daily Express