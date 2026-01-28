The M7 World Championship becomes the most-watched mobile esports event of all time with 5.68 million Peak Concurrent Viewers (PCV), according to Esports Charts.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About MOONTON Games

Established in 2014, MOONTON Games is a global video game company dedicated to gaming development, publication, and esports. With more than 2,000 employees worldwide, the company operates offices in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, Latin America, and China. It has successfully launched several high-profile mobile games globally and has built long-term relationships with governments and esports organizations in more than 30 countries around the world. Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is its current star game and the leading mobile multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game worldwide. For more information, visit https://en.moonton.com.



About Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Esports

Established in 2017, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Esports serves as a platform for players to pursue their dreams of becoming esports athletes and illuminate opportunities within the international esports ecosystem. MLBB Esports has since expanded to multiple leagues, including the MPL series hosted in Southeast Asia, Middle East, and Latin America; MPL is the first esports event series to surpass 1 billion hours of watch time globally.



About Magic Chess: Go Go

Magic Chess: Go Go is a multiplayer mobile strategy game developed by the original team behind MOONTON Games' flagship title, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang. Its accessible gameplay offers every player the opportunity to be a champion. Since its global launch, the game has surpassed 30 million downloads worldwide. The title received the 2025 Google Play Best Game Award in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand the same year it was launched.



About Magic Chess: Go Go Esports

Established in 2025, Magic Chess: Go Go Esports serves as a competitive platform where every player can rise as a champion. Its flagship world championship, the Go-Series, brings together the world's best Auto Chess strategists to compete at the highest level. IIn its launch year, the game made history at the 33rd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games as the first mobile Auto Chess title featured at a regional multi-sport event, where its players shared the spotlight with top athletes from across the region.

About Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is one of the most popular mobile Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) games worldwide that brings communities together through teamwork and strategy. With over 1.5 billion installations and 110 million active monthly users, the award-winning game is among the top 10 most played in over 80 countries. With an extensive reach across the Asia Pacific region, the multiplayer is available in 139 countries with an expansive global esports presence.

