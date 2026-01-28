Global Brand Ambassador Lando Norris and Asia-Pacific Brand Ambassador Wei Daxun gear up to launch the latest evolution of TUMI Alpha.

Wei Daxun pictured with the Alpha TUMI Brief Pack TM in Navy.

Lando Norris pictured with the Alpha Double Expansion Duffel in Black.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 January 2026 - Today, international travel, lifestyle, and accessories brandunveils the next generation of the, brought to life through individual campaigns starring Formula 1 World Champion and Global Brand Ambassador, and Asia-Pacific Brand Ambassador and actor. Together, they embody a revitalized expression of Alpha: sleek, precise, and intentionally understated — designed for modern movement.The global campaign, directed by Alice Schillaci and photographed by Reto Schmid, casts Norris in a cinematic, suspense-driven narrative. Framed as a man preparing for a mission, the visuals draw from classic action storytelling, defined by precision, focus, and intent."When you're preparing for something important, you don't want distractions — you want everything to work exactly as it should," says. "Whether I'm racing or on the move, it's about being ready. Alpha feels built for that mindset."That same sensibility continues in the campaign starring Asia-Pacific Brand Ambassador. Directed by David Pun and photographed by GK (国琨), the campaign captures Daxun moving through sleek, modern spaces, highlighting Alpha's clean lines, smooth movement, and refined design."Alpha is designed with real intention — you feel it in the materials, the balance, the way it moves with you. It's something I trust to be there, no matter where the day takes me." says"Alpha represents a blueprint for modern movement," says, TUMI Global Creative Director. "It's where we return to rethink performance. We look at how people move, what they carry, and how design can support that journey.""Both Lando Norris and Wei Daxun represent that next generation. Alpha isn't just designed to keep up with them; it's designed to perform alongside them."Across both campaigns, Alpha's design intelligence takes focus. Signature FXTBallistic Nylon anchors the collection, paired with streamlined pocketing, silent magnetic closures, and intuitive access points engineered for efficiency. Core styles — including the Dual Access Expandable Carry-On, TUMI Brief Pack, Double Expansion Duffel, and Convertible Clutch Crossbody — are refined to support movement without interruption.To celebrate Alpha's latest evolution, TUMI debuts Ultra Blue, identified by vivid blue accents across key touchpoints on six iconic Alpha silhouettes. The colorway aims to commemorate TUMI's relentless innovation and commitment to excellence.This next generation of Alpha reflects TUMI's enduring commitment to understanding its customer and supporting every moment of their journey, wherever it leads.Built for those who demand more from every journey. Take your office with you — and then some — with our iconic design. Intuitively crafted to be spacious and well-organized, every item has its place, from the organizational panel to the hidden phone pocket.Built for travelers who demand more from every journey. Cleverly crafted to maximize packingcapacity, this bestselling duffel features impressive depth and expansion, making it the ultimate companion for long weekends.Built for travelers who demand more from every journey—this large-capacity, dual-accessexpandable carry-on features our signature FXTBallistic Nylon and best-in-class functionality.Built for those who demand more from every journey. This compact style features signature TUMI design elements and is versatile by design. Carry as a crossbody, wristlet or clutch byinterchanging the included straps accordingly.Explore the TUMI Alpha Collection now at TUMI.com and in TUMI stores worldwide. Follow @TUMITravel for exclusive behind-the-scenes content from the campaign.Hashtag: #TUMI

About TUMI

Since 1975, TUMI has been creating world-class business, travel, and performance luxury essentials, designed to upgrade, uncomplicate and beautify all aspects of life on the move. Blending flawless functionality with a spirit of ingenuity, we're committed to empowering journeys as a lifelong partner to movers and makers in pursuit of their passions. For more about TUMI, visit TUMI.com and follow on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube.



