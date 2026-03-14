To help Malaysians complete these preparations with greater convenience and savings, Shopee Bazar Hebat Raya is offering limited-time Everything Free Shipping with No Minimum Spend across all purchases starting 13 March, alongside curated deals and livestream offers. Through Fulfilled by Shopee, orders placed by 17 March are also guaranteed to arrive before Raya.
Balik Kampung Travel Essentials
As Malaysians begin their balik kampung journeys, demand for Touch 'n Go prepaid cards is rising to support smoother highway travel. Families travelling with young children are also stocking up on necessities such as baby diapers and tissues, while pet owners are purchasing cat food to ensure their furry companions are well cared for during the festive period.
With Raya Mesti Beli deals of up to 50% off, shoppers can secure travel must-haves, including MamyPoko diapers, Vinda tissues, and premium pet food from Bite of Wild. For longer stays in their hometowns, shoppers can also unlock deals on family comforts and entertainment from Gintell and Nintendo, with RM10 Knockout prices dropping on 14 March from 8PM onwards.
Popular Must-Haves for Raya Open Houses
Interestingly, beyond traditional festive purchases such as lampu Raya and duit raya packets, several practical items have emerged as trending purchases this year. USB fans are gaining popularity as portable cooling solutions during open house visits, while tripod stands are becoming a go-to for families capturing festive moments together.
These, alongside other home essentials and appliances, can be purchased through Shopee Live Daily 50% Off vouchers and Shopee Lagi Murah deals, stackable with Shopee Coins for greater savings.
Convenient Pantry Staples for Raya Feast Preparations
Food preparations ahead of Raya are also shaping shopping habits. Khairul Aming's Sambal and Dendeng Nyet Berapi remain popular among those looking for flavourful, ready-to-cook dishes, while modern kitchen tools such as food choppers have become favourites for faster meal preparations.
Early risers can also catch a special Shopee Live with Papa Terlanjak Laris and its co-founder, Datin Shahida on 15 March at 5:30AM to enjoy an exclusive livestream voucher offering up to 88% off, alongside free merchandise with purchases of D'Herbs Kopi Primadona Gold — perfect for serving coffee-loving guests.
For hosts who prefer a hassle-free option, ordering in or picking up via ShopeeFood is a quick and convenient alternative. Through ShopeeFood's Jom Rebut Deals, shoppers can enjoy up to 50% off from outlets such as Ayam Gepuk Top Global, Pop Meals, Mixue, Gigi Coffee, and more. They even stand a chance to win 10g gold bars, worth RM7,450 each.
Shop with Everything Free Shipping and Delivery in Time for Raya
Complete your final Raya preparations while enjoying 50% Off Raya Fashion Trends, Daily 50% Off Shopee Live vouchers, Everything Free Shipping with No Minimum Spend, and faster delivery through Fulfilled by Shopee at Shopee Bazar Hebat Raya: https://shopee.com.my/m/raya-sale
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Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the digital economy, with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.
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