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KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 March 2026 - With Hari Raya Aidilfitri just around the corner, many Malaysians are making final preparations — from preparing sampul duit raya to picking up essentials for balik kampung trips and open house gatherings. During this period, demand on Shopee has surged across categories such as, and, revealing the essentials shoppers prioritise ahead of the celebrations.To help Malaysians complete these preparations with greater convenience and savings,, alongside curated deals and livestream offers. Throughare also guaranteed to arrive before Raya.As Malaysians begin their balik kampung journeys, demand foris rising to support smoother highway travel. Families travelling with young children are also stocking up on necessities such asand, while pet owners are purchasingto ensure their furry companions are well cared for during the festive period.Withdeals of, shoppers can secure travel must-haves, includingdiapers,tissues, and premium pet food from. For longer stays in their hometowns, shoppers can also unlock deals on family comforts and entertainment fromand, withdropping onfromInterestingly, beyond traditional festive purchases such asand, several practical items have emerged as trending purchases this year.are gaining popularity as portable cooling solutions during open house visits, whileare becoming a go-to for families capturing festive moments together.These, alongside other home essentials and appliances, can be purchased throughand, stackable withfor greater savings.Food preparations ahead of Raya are also shaping shopping habits.remain popular among those looking for flavourful, ready-to-cook dishes, while modern kitchen tools such ashave become favourites for faster meal preparations.Early risers can also catch awithand its co-founder,onto enjoy an, alongsidewith purchases of— perfect for serving coffee-loving guests.For hosts who prefer a hassle-free option, ordering in or picking up viais a quick and convenient alternative. Through, shoppers can enjoyfrom outlets such as, and. They even stand a chance to winComplete your final Raya preparations while enjoying, and faster delivery throughatHashtag: #Shopee

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About Shopee

Shopee is a leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Brazil. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.



Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the digital economy, with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.



Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a global technology company. Sea's mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena, and Monee.

