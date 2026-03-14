JITRA, March 14 — A 37-year-old man was killed after being trapped inside a burning tent storage shed in Kampung Pelubang here yesterday.

Kedah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Division assistant director, Senior Fire Superintendent I Azhar Mohamad, said they received an emergency call at 5.50 pm and dispatched a fire engine from the Jitra Fire and Rescue Station to the scene.

The firefighters arrived at the scene at 6.03 pm and found that the shed was almost 70 per cent burnt.

“Based on initial information from members of the public, the victim was believed to have been trapped in the shed when the fire broke out,” he said in a statement.

He said the victim, who was badly burned, reportedly managed to get out but collapsed and was later confirmed dead by Ministry of Health (MOH) staff at the scene.

He added that the fire was extinguished at about 6.13 pm and the victim’s body was handed over to the police, with investigations ongoing to determine the cause of the blaze. — Bernama