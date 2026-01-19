HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 January 2026 - Jamf, (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Management Tools. Recognized for both Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.Jamf is the only Apple-first platform that unifies management, security, and AI-driven automation, giving organizations Apple-native depth, enterprise-grade security, and seamless integration with their existing stack. Jamf is trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide to manage, secure, and automate their Apple ecosystem. Cross-platform endpoint management tools force Apple devices into Windows-centric workflows, limiting visibility, automation, and security outcomes for IT and security teams. Jamf is built for how Apple actually works, with zero-touch deployment, same-day OS support, and automation that reduces IT effort, strengthens security, and improves the user experience."We believe being named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant underscores Jamf's ability to execute today while continuing to innovate for the future," said Henry Patel, Chief Strategy Officer at Jamf. "As organizations scale with Apple across increasingly complex environments and industries, we remain focused on reducing their risk, simplifying their operations, and delivering the Apple experience employees love and IT teams trust."The Gartner Magic Quadrant illustrates the competitive positioning of technology providers. Leaders like Jamf demonstrate strong execution today and a well-defined vision for tomorrow. To learn more, download this complementary version of the report from Jamf's website: https://www.jamf.com/resources/white-papers/gartner-magic-quadrant-endpoint-management-tools/ Hashtag: #software #apple

About Jamf

Jamf's purpose is to simplify work by helping organizations manage and secure an Apple experience that end users love and organizations trust. Jamf is the only company in the world that provides a complete management and security solution for an Apple-first environment that is enterprise secure, consumer simple and protects personal privacy. To learn more, visit www.jamf.com.