The first project was awarded by a Taiwan National Criminal Investigations Agency to strengthen lawful interception capability and harden cybersecurity controls for sensitive investigative operations. Gorilla will reinforce the operational environment that supports authorised interception workflows, through stronger system security logging audit readiness and threat monitoring. The work includes tighter access control, improved integrity controls around sensitive data and expanded cybersecurity observability, so the agency can operate with higher resilience and stronger evidentiary discipline. The second project was awarded by a Taiwan international ports operator at its flagship southern Taiwan port, to enhance AI-based vehicle flow prediction and guidance, aimed at reducing congestion waiting times and pollution within the port area. Gorilla will enhance its AI-driven prediction and management platform to anticipate bottlenecks earlier and orchestrate traffic flow across the port ecosystem. The solution combines real-time telemetry queue forecasting and rule-based operational logic, presented through operational dashboards, plus a mobile application that issues timely location-based guidance to relevant stakeholders. The objective is to reduce idle time to improve throughput and lower emissions caused by stop start congestion. The third project was awarded by a Taiwan National Special Police unit, focused on forest protection, to upgrade video analytics and intelligence workflows that help detect illegal logging and enable proactive intervention. Gorilla will strengthen an existing image recognition and intelligence analysis platform, by improving detection, accuracy, speed and actionable alerting. Enhancements focus on recognising patterns linked to illegal logging and unauthorised activity, then surfacing prioritised alerts with supporting context for field response and investigation. The goal is for earlier detection, faster response and stronger operational prevention of forest crime.

[email protected]

[email protected]

London, United Kingdom - Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2026 - Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) ("Gorilla" or the "Company"), a global solution provider in AI-driven Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology today announced it has secured three new project wins in Taiwan secured between 30th December 2025 and 5th January 2026. The awards extend Gorilla's active deployments across public safety critical infrastructure and environmental protection. These agreements will provide a meaningful contribution to revenue, but contract values will not be disclosed at this time. The Company expects revenue from these project awards to be recognised during 2026, subject to delivery milestones and customer acceptance."These agreements validate Gorilla's long-term investment in Taiwan and mark a clear step forward in building durable, strategic partnerships. Gorilla is emerging as the sovereign AI backbone for both established and high-growth markets globally. In Taiwan, our platform is securing mission-critical investigative environments, enhancing port throughput through predictive AI, and deploying real-time video intelligence to protect natural assets. This is production-grade intelligence delivering measurable, accountable outcomes. Taiwan will remain a core growth market for Gorilla across both public and private sectors in 2026."Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Data Centres, Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology. We provide a wide range of solutions, including Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies. Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.For more information, please visit our website: www.Gorilla-Technology.com This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Gorilla undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.Samantha DowdProsek PartnersDave GentryRedChip Companies, Inc.1-407-644-4256

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.