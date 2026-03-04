KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — About 6.7 million recipients of the monthly Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) programme as at March 1, 2026, have used the aid to purchase basic necessities at registered premises.

Deputy Finance Minister Liew Chin Tong said this represents 82 per cent of the total of 8.1 million recipients in 2026, with an expenditure of almost RM1 billion.

In addition, under the SARA programme for all eligible adult Malaysians, more than 12.1 million recipients, or 54 per cent of the total, have made purchases, with an expenditure value of almost RM1 billion.

Liew was replying to a question from Tan Hong Pin (PH-Bakri) about the number of recipients of the MySARA programme to date and the value of funds utilised by the rakyat.

Liew said that starting February 9, 2026, the government expanded the SARA goods categories to include frozen food, bringing the total to 15 from 14 previously.

“The government has also increased the number of types of goods that can be purchased to 140,000 compared to 100,000 previously,” he said. — Bernama