Can Gio is Ho Chi Minh City's coastal district, a threshold where a metropolis of more than 10 million people meets the vast ecological reserve of mangrove forests and the open sea. Such geography cannot be replicated. Now, at this rare intersection of city and biosphere, Vinhomes Green Paradise is steadily transforming vision into reality, shaping a new coastal urban paradigm for the next generation.



HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 March 2026 -Among hundreds of candidates from across the globe, Vinhomes Green Paradise has emerged as the first official participant in the global campaign New7Wonders' "7 Wonders of Future Cities". It signals that on the southern edge of Ho Chi Minh City, in Can Gio's coastal expanse, a new urban thesis is being tested - one in which development is calibrated not by vertical ambition alone, but by the durability of its quality of life."Vinhomes Green Paradise is a truly compelling model for the concept of a 'future city,'" said Jean-Paul de la Fuente, Director of New7Wonders and President of the "7 Wonders of Future Cities" campaign. "Here, the benchmark of progress is measured in the quality of living across generations."That future is now materializing at pace. Construction advances with uncommon velocity. Infrastructure grids are being laid with the discipline of long-term urban choreography. At the center of this unfolding ecosystem lies a 50-meter-wide artery known as the "Future Boulevard" - planned as the district's commercial spine and among the earliest components to be completed and activated.To acquire a Boulevard Prime townhouse along this axis is, by many measures, to participate in the district's economic overture before the crescendo. Can Gio is envisioned as a tourism capital welcoming up to 40 million visitors annually. As infrastructure scales and connectivity deepens, the pricing paradigm is expected to reset accordingly. Early ownership, therefore, is a position in an emerging consumption corridor.In urban economics, frontage along a primary commercial axis carries a structural premium. In Can Gio, this logic is rendered tangible along the 50-meter Future Boulevard, the first commercial lifeline of Vinhomes Green Paradise.Each segment of the street is anchored to a destination of international scale: a six-star luxury resort; the 5,000-seat Blue Waves Theater; the global entertainment complex VinWonders; a Safari park; the 24/7 retail and leisure hub Cosmo Bay; Landmark Harbour international marina; twin 18-hole golf courses; and a five-star Vinmec International Hospital.According to development plans, these flagship amenities are slated for substantial completion by the third quarter of 2027. Once synchronized in operation, the boulevard will transcend its infrastructural role. It will function as a sustained "consumption corridor" - channeling a stable, continuous stream of visitors past the doors of Boulevard Prime properties.The anticipated clientele arrives for resort stays, theatrical performances, golf tournaments, wellness programs, global events - activities that imply longer dwell times and elevated discretionary spending. The rhythm of commerce here is not circumscribed by office hours. It extends day and night, across all seasons.Such an environment is naturally suited to structured, premium service models: fine-dining establishments; curated boutiques; concept stores; flagship showrooms; spa and wellness centers; branded hospitality hybrids. The boulevard's design, retail interlaced with major attractions, ensures that each property benefits not from a single demand stream, but from layered and overlapping consumer flows.This "amenity-adjacent" architecture confers resilience. When consumption is underwritten by an entire ecosystem rather than a solitary anchor, volatility is diffused. As the district matures and visitor patterns stabilize, assets positioned along the core axis are likely to see their competitive advantages sharpen.It is this structural clarity, of connectivity, scarcity and projected demand, that positions Boulevard Prime as a focal point for international capital seeking long-horizon growth in Southeast Asia's evolving urban markets.Urban planners often note that the intrinsic value of commercial property along a central axis derives from infrastructural singularity. A city may expand outward, layering additional amenities and residential clusters, but it rarely replicates its primary connective spine. Once established, such axes become enduring frameworks around which value consolidates.In Can Gio, the 50-meter Future Boulevard is the sole route designed to link, directly and comprehensively, the district's full spectrum of large-scale amenities. The supply of Boulevard Prime townhouses along this stretch is, by definition, finite. As the urban organism reaches operational maturity, that scarcity is expected to become increasingly pronounced.If rarity underwrites long-term value, timing determines margin. At the present juncture, while the boulevard is advancing toward completion, pricing does not yet fully encode the district's projected consumption capacity. Early investors retain latitude in site selection and stand to capture the repricing that typically accompanies infrastructural activation.Complementing locational advantage is a financing structure engineered to minimize capital risk. The program "Buy a Vinhomes Home - No Worries About Interest Rates" offers 0% interest support for 36 months, followed by a capped maximum rate of 9% per annum for the subsequent 24 months. In effect, investors can model capital costs across a five-year horizon with unusual clarity.This structure is calibrated to an entire economic cycle. Rather than remaining exposed to market rate volatility, investors can establish predictable cash-flow projections from the outset. In a climate where interest rates exhibit upward pressure and liquidity discipline tempers expansion plans, such insulation functions as a financial shield.Long-term fixed-rate commitments of this duration are not commonplace in the current market. They presuppose balance-sheet strength and a willingness on the part of the developer to absorb rate risk alongside buyers. For investors, particularly those navigating cross-border allocations, this arrangement reduces friction at the point of entry and fortifies holding strategy during the formative years of the district's growth.What distinguishes Vinhomes Green Paradise is not a singular building or amenity, but its integrative thesis. It proposes that tourism, culture, healthcare, recreation and commerce need not exist as disjointed clusters. When orchestrated deliberately, they can reinforce one another, creating both a lifestyle destination and a durable economic engine.In that sense, the project's participation in the New7Wonders campaign reads less as accolade and more as validation of intent. The aspiration is to cultivate a city where daily life, for residents, entrepreneurs and visitors alike, unfolds within a coherent, future-oriented framework.If cities of the past were defined by fortifications or factories, and the cities of the 20th century by skylines, the cities of the future may well be judged by their capacity to harmonize infrastructure with human experience. In Can Gio, that experiment is already underway - not as speculation, but as construction steel rising against the coastal horizon.Hashtag: #Vinhomes

