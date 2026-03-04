Mr. Nguyen Anh Khoa, CEO of VinEnergo (left), and Mr. Karsten Nielsen, Founder and CEO of GreenGo Energy Group (right), at the partnership signing ceremony between the two parties.

Mr. Andre Pablo G. Fausto, President of NKS Renewables (left), and Mr. Nguyen Anh Khoa, CEO of VinEnergo (right), at the partnership signing ceremony between the two parties.





HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 March 2026Under its overall plan, VinEnergo targets the development of 100 GW of renewable energy over the next three years, including 50 GW in core international markets such as North America, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, and Southeast Asia. These regions demonstrate rapidly-growing power demand, strong renewable energy promotion policies, and significant development headroom for international investors.In parallel, VinEnergo will also explore expansion into other potential markets such as Central Asia and Africa, where electricity demand and emissions reduction requirements are rising rapidly. Through collaboration with governments and relevant stakeholders, VinEnergo will develop sustainable energy sources, support businesses in accessing clean electricity, contribute to Net Zero goals, and directly participate in shaping green energy policy.To establish a solid foundation for the structured and long-term deployment of renewable energy projects, VinEnergo has signed partnerships with international financial institutions to access green credit. In addition, VinEnergo has reached agreements with multiple reputable foreign partners to develop a 10 GW project portfolio, with the overall objective of mastering all stages, from design, schedule management, and commercial structuring to long-term operations.Specifically, in, VinEnergo partners with GreenGo Energy to develop a renewable energy project portfolio of 2 GW in Denmark and Sweden. In the long term, the company plans to expand its capacity in Northern Europe and across Europe to 6.2 GW.In, VinEnergo will develop projects totaling 1.3 GW with NKS Renewables Inc, 1.2 GW with URG Asia Corporation, and 1.3 GW with 11.11 Growth Properties, focusing on large-scale solar power projects in favorable areas such as Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.In these co-development projects, VinEnergo holds over 80 percent ownership and acts as the primary developer, responsible for capital mobilization, construction, and long-term operations. Several projects commenced in early 2026 and are expected to begin operations during 2027 to 2028.With in-house capability in the manufacturing and integration of battery energy storage systems (BESS), VinEnergo can standardize design, secure equipment supply proactively, and synchronize technical solutions across its entire portfolio. This ensures high operational stability, reduces schedule risk, and optimizes project economics, particularly in markets with high renewable penetration and increasingly stringent dispatch requirements.According to the plan, in the first quarter of 2026, VinEnergo will increase its total international renewable energy portfolio to 20 GW, with at least 8 GW of additional projects in Southeast Asia and Africa to be signed during the period.stated: "."In 2025, VinEnergo broke ground on the Hai Phong LNG thermal power plant, with a total investment of approximately VND 178 trillion and a designed capacity of 4,800 MW, placing it among the largest LNG-to-power projects in Vietnam and globally. VinEnergo has also been assigned as the investor for two offshore wind power projects in Ha Tinh, totaling approximately 900 MW with a combined investment exceeding VND 39 trillion.Most recently, VinEnergo also invested in Phase 1 of the Hon Trau Wind Power Plant project in Gia Lai, with a capacity of 750 MW, one of the largest renewable energy projects in the province. In addition, VinEnergo has been approved as the qualified investor for the Vinh Thuan Wind Power Project, with a capacity of 143 MW.Co-operation agreements both domestically and internationally reflect partners' confidence in VinEnergo's financial strength, governance, and execution capability, while affirming the company's increasingly established position in the international renewable energy value chain.With a long-term development orientation and as part of the Vingroup ecosystem, VinEnergo pursues the mission of providing clean, stable, and efficient energy, aligned with disciplined investment, international governance standards, and sustainable value creation for the community, while proactively adopting the latest trends such as AI and big data applications in operations and smart power solution development.Hashtag: #VinEnergo

About VinEnergo

As part of the Green Energy pillar of Vingroup, VinEnergo Energy Joint Stock Company envisions becoming a comprehensive green energy investor and developer, contributing to Vietnam's net-zero emissions goal and strengthening the country's position on the global energy map. VinEnergo focuses on developing large-scale solar and wind power projects, applying modern technologies and international standards in safety and quality.



Find out more at: https://vinenergo.com/





About GreenGo Energy

GreenGo Energy was founded in 2011 with the vision to accelerate the global shift to renewable energy. GreenGo Energy's 360-degree full-services platform includes project origination, investment structuring, development, offtake, EPC management and asset management services.



GreenGo Energy has 40 GW of solar, wind, BESS, and Megaton PtX projects in various stages of development and construction in Europe, USA and Africa/MENA. GreenGo Energy is headquartered in Denmark.



About NKS Renewables Inc

NKS Renewables Inc., or NKSRI, is a subsidiary of NKS Corporation Group and focuses mainly on developing utility-size solar power projects, mostly with international investors, and is currently engaged with other Asian and European investors. Its President, being renowned as the pioneer of the first large-scale floating solar project in the Philippines, has been in the power industry for more than 35 years.



About URG Asia Corporation

URG Asia Corporation is the Philippine renewable energy development arm of URG Australasia, a diversified industrial group with proven execution across logistics, commodities, construction materials, and infrastructure. Leveraging its land consolidation advantage, URG is progressing up to ~800 MWp of utility‑scale solar projects (~550 ha) toward RTB by 2027, with over 1.2 GWp of additional long‑term capacity available across its land bank.



About 11.11 Growth Properties

11.11 Growth is a real estate platform in the Philippines that is currently expanding into the development of utility scale renewable energy projects. The company focuses on developing solar power projects in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, supported by a land bank totaling more than 1,700 hectares. It has a well-structured and multidisciplinary team covering project development, technical services, land aggregation and acquisition, and regulatory compliance, enabling full-cycle project execution from start to finish. The platform is led by Alberto "Bert" Dalusung III, a seasoned renewable energy professional with extensive expertise and a broad industry network across the Philippines.



