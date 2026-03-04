KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — More than 2.85 million Malaysian children aged five to 19 were overweight or living with obesity in 2025, according to the World Obesity Atlas 2026.

The report, released by the World Obesity Federation on World Obesity Day today, warned that the rising prevalence of childhood overweight and obesity in Malaysia could lead to serious health risks.

By 2040, an estimated 305,000 Malaysian children aged five to 19 may show early signs of hypertension, while 382,000 could develop signs of cardiovascular disease.

The group also warned that the world is set to miss the 2025 global target to halt the rise in childhood obesity, with most countries still off track despite the deadline being extended to 2030.

Across South-east Asia, the Atlas projects one of the fastest increases in childhood obesity between 2025 and 2040.

It estimates that the number of children aged five to 19 living with obesity in the region could reach 40 million by 2040, while those with high body mass index (BMI) could total 101 million.

The Atlas also found that global actions to address childhood obesity remain inadequate, with many countries falling short on policies for prevention, monitoring, screening and management.

“The increase in childhood obesity worldwide shows we have failed to take seriously a disease that affects one in five children,” said World Obesity Federation chief executive Johanna Ralston.

“Governments urgently need to step up prevention and management efforts for children living with overweight and obesity, and ensure that they receive the care they need,” she added.