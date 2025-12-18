Revenue totaled almost 12 billion euros, with EBIT at 1.552 billion euros. The segments once again presented a mixed picture. Targeted resilience measures and investments in innovative strength are the key to the future.
- Mixed picture in all four segments
- Targeted resilience measures continued
- Expenditure on research and development still high at 15% of revenue
- Current outlook challenging
"ZEISS is still operating in a dynamic and challenging business environment," said Andreas Pecher, President and CEO of the ZEISS Group. Geopolitical tensions, trade barriers, and the conflicts between the major economic regions intensified further in fiscal year 2024/25. This directly impacted the willingness of industry to invest, as well as consumer confidence. "There was increased uncertainty in the markets in the past fiscal year. This required us to adapt strategic activities and strengthen targeted resilience measures," Pecher explained.
| Segment development
|
| Revenue (in billion euros)
| Fiscal year 2024/25
| Fiscal year 2023/24
| Change
(adjusted for currency effects)
| Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology
| 5.055
| 4.122
| +23% (+23%)
| Industrial Quality & Research
| 2.334
| 2.369
| -1% (0%)
| Medical Technology1
| 2.704
| 2.611
| +4% (+6%)
| Consumer Markets
| 1.569
| 1.541
| +2% (+4%)
1Not identical to the Carl Zeiss Meditec Group
The full press release can be found at www.zeiss.com/newsroom
Hashtag: #ZEISS
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.