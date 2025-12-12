SF launches Asia-Pacific bulky-goods logistics service to bolster Southeast Asia cross-border logistics

SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 December 2025 - SF International is aligning its strategy with the evolution of global supply chains, steadily building a cross-border service portfolio that links China with the rest of Asia and extends to markets worldwide. The company is responding to industrial-chain relocation and to growing demand for both product exports and the offshoring of production capacity, while developing logistics infrastructure built for certainty, resilience and rapid response.After rolling out services such as "SF Smartlink Vietnam", "SF India Sky Prime" and "Ylink" in November, SF International has now broadened its offering with a new bulky-goods logistics service portfolio, advancing an integrated large-item supply-chain network overseas and strengthening its global logistics footprint.Looking ahead to 2026, the company plans to place a sharper focus on China - Asia corridors and on building a more modular, matrix-style product portfolio to better support customers as they expand globally.On 9 December, SF International, together with four of its Asia-Pacific branches — SF Thailand, SF Singapore, SF Malaysia and SF Indonesia — unveiled its Asia-Pacific bulky-goods logistics service portfolio at a launch event in Bangkok, Thailand. Attendees at the event included leading Chinese companies such as Midea, TCL, Hisense and Changan, alongside representatives from major local firms, including King Power Group. At the event, SF Thailand signed memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Midea and TCL.The company unveiled a new "one-stop solution" for bulky-goods shipments, offering end-to-end coverage across four Southeast Asian markets — Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia.Leveraging its proprietary and mature regional network, the new service portfolio is designed to support Chinese brands and manufacturers expanding overseas. The rollout marks a further step in SF's push to strengthen its Asia-Pacific logistics capabilities and is expected to provide fresh momentum for both Chinese companies going abroad and local Southeast Asian businesses.

Tackling bottlenecks in bulky-goods logistics

As Chinese producers of everything from home appliances and furniture to industrial equipment expand abroad, they encounter persistent bottlenecks in moving bulky goods across borders. Challenges range from transport and last-mile delivery to customs clearance.SF's new offerings respond to these pressures with two core services: bulky-goods express delivery and full-truckload logistics. These are complemented by ten value-added services, including delivery and installation, extended home delivery, bulky-goods warehouse delivery, warehousing for bulky goods, and product exchange. Together, they form an end-to-end service framework covering the key nodes of the large-item supply chain.The launch marks SF's establishment of an integrated bulky-goods supply chain overseas, aimed at helping clients across sectors improve the efficiency and quality of their offshore operations.

Integrated solution for home appliances and furniture

SF has introduced a fully integrated Asia-Pacific supply-chain solution for bulky home appliances and furniture logistics. Designed to meet the needs of this segment, the solution replaces fragmented logistics links with an end-to-end system spanning air, sea, and land transport, warehousing, bulky-goods distribution, delivery and installation, and reverse logistics.The integration sharply reduces supply-chain complexity. Tasks that once required coordination with five or six providers can now be routed entirely through SF.

Standardization underpins reliability; customization widens use cases

SF's one-stop bulky-goods solution combines standardization and operational stability with flexibility. Clear delivery commitments, a unified pricing structure, controlled service boundaries, and flexible product configurations provide clients with predictable and transparent service.Leveraging SF's proprietary delivery network, the solution secures stable last-mile performance, supported by end-to-end shipment visibility and door-to-door service.SF uses specialized packaging materials and handling equipment, with an integrated process covering protective packing, careful loading and unloading, home delivery, standardized installation, and after-sales support to safeguard large items in transit.the bulky-goods logistics service portfolio spans six supply-chain links: warehousing for bulky goods, heavy-parcel express, freight transport, warehouse delivery for oversized goods, integrated delivery and installation, and returns management.the suite supports e-commerce, traditional retail, store delivery, and factory-to-warehouse flows. It also provides sector-specific solutions for furniture, home appliances, industrial machinery, and fitness equipment, meeting diverse bulky-goods logistics needs across verticals.

Covering core Southeast Asian markets with localized capabilities

SF's Asia-Pacific bulky-goods logistics service portfolio spans four key Southeast Asian markets: Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia. Leveraging its proprietary delivery network, SF has built a stable, controllable integrated service system linking local and cross-border operations. Its innovative product, YLink, further integrates logistics, capital flow, and information flow to create a unified, end-to-end supply chain capability.YLink addresses cross-border challenges by extending services into trade execution. For upstream operations, SF can handle sourcing of raw materials and, leveraging its cross-border supply-chain capabilities, deliver them directly to overseas VMI warehouses. The company also provides JIT delivery of materials to factories, ensuring stable supply and reliable fulfillment. For downstream operations, it offers consignment sales and consolidated warehouse-and-distribution support, delivering both B2B store fulfillment and B2C delivery-and-installation services. This minimizes inventory and capital tied up while ensuring reliable delivery, helping companies accelerate cash flow.

Localized operations in Thailand and Singapore

In Thailand, SF leverages abundant vehicle resources and agile delivery network to provide nationwide bulky-goods pickup and delivery coverage. Services include large-item warehousing (forwarding warehouses) and integrated delivery-and-installation. Installation capabilities cover standard furniture and home appliances, as well as specialized items such as electric vehicles and charging stations.In Singapore, bulky-goods logistics have been fully upgraded. Nearly ten proprietary outlets, over 300 in-house vehicles, and a professional customs team underpin a high-timeliness fulfillment system. This includes warehouse-to-store night delivery for next-morning availability, scheduled time-slot deliveries, and air freight capacity for timely cross-border shipments.SF has also introduced "white-glove service" in Singapore. A dedicated two-person team provides exclusive personnel and vehicles, careful in-home placement, on-site installation, and post-service cleanup, setting a new standard for premium bulky-goods logistics.

Scaling capabilities across Asia-Pacific

SF has deployed nearly 40 overseas warehouses across the Asia-Pacific region, totaling around 300,000 square meters. The network includes general, e-commerce, VMI, bonded, and temperature-controlled warehouses.In Southeast Asia, SF's localized service network has reached significant scale, with over 10,000 in-house delivery personnel, more than 20 regional hubs, and 780 outlets. It operates across 20+ customs clearance ports and holds self-operated clearance qualifications in multiple countries. Cross-border and local services now extend to 18 countries across Southeast, East, and South Asia, as well as Oceania, serving over 9,000 enterprise clients.This extensive infrastructure provides a solid foundation for SF's one-stop bulky-goods solution, ensuring consistent service reliability and timeliness.SF International plans to launch cross-border supply chain solutions for different industries and scenarios, aiming to strengthen network integration and service capabilities, while steadily expanding a comprehensive supply chain system across Asia with global connections.Hashtag: #SFExpress

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.