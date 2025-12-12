https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OrgEPA02VMY

CHIAYI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire – 12 December 2025 - To promote Chiayi County's tourism brand on the international stage and showcase its diverse charm, the Chiayi County Cultural and Tourism Bureau announced a series of travel activities for the 2026 Taiwan Lantern Festival under the theme "Light Up Chiayi: Super Style." County Mayor Weng Chang-Liang stated that this event is not only a national highlight but also an important opportunity for Chiayi County's tourism transformation. The county government's concepts of "Lights • Journey • Fun • Style" will combine light art with tourism experiences, inviting both domestic and foreign travelers to enjoy the beauty of Chiayi.One of the major highlights of this festival is the collaboration between the Chiayi County Government and global entertainment leader Nintendo, presenting the 2026 Taiwan Lantern Festival × Super Mario: Star Festival. The zone is designed with a Super Mario theme and brings together elements such as Super Star, adventure motifs, and dynamic light effects to offer visitors a simple and enjoyable space suitable for all ages to take photos and interact at their own pace.. Additionally, a limited-edition lantern inspired by the Question Block will be introduced for the first time. When illuminated, it gently reveals a small, pleasant surprise for visitors to enjoy.According to the Chiayi County Cultural and Tourism Bureau, the design centerpiece of this event is five themed routes, which bring together the county's natural landscapes, cultural heritage, family attractions, and local cuisine, to create a travel experience that is both enriching and enjoyable. Information on more activities and travel tips will be continuously released on the "Slow Travel Chiayi" LINE official account and the Chiayi County Cultural and Tourism Bureau website.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.