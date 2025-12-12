Vinhomes honored as “Developer of the Year Southeast Asia 2025” at the Dot Property Southeast Asia Awards 2025

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 December 2025 -Surpassing many regional property developers, Vinhomes was recognized in the highest and most prestigious category and is also the first and only Vietnamese developer to achieve this distinction.The Dot Property judging panel placed Vinhomes among the region's most exceptional developers, highly commending the company across four strategic pillars: Its proven ability to create model urban cities; its forward-looking vision anchored in a comprehensive, fully integrated urban development strategy; its outstanding execution capacity in delivering large-scale developments; and its steadfast commitment to green, sustainable development that generates enduring, long-term valuIn terms of, the urban ecosystems built by Vinhomes over the past 17 years have established iconic benchmarks. Thirty projects nationwide clearly embody the "city within a city" philosophy, where residents enjoy a fully integrated living ecosystem encompassing education, healthcare, commerce, sports, landscaping, and seamlessly connected public spaces.Regarding, Vinhomes distinguishes itself through its ability to anticipate modern lifestyle trends and translate strategic foresight into tangible value. Each project is developed under an "all-in-one" urban model that ensures outstanding convenience and elevates quality of life to the highest standards.Vinhomes'also sets it apart from regional peers. The company has continuously introduced mega-projects spanning hundreds to thousands of hectares, all delivered with strict adherence to schedule, quality, and holistic synchrony, from transportation infrastructure and landscape design to comprehensive internal amenities.Notably, the expert council highly commended Vinhomes'. In 2025, Vinhomes continues to play a leading role in supplying the regional real estate market with the simultaneous launch of new projects such as Vinhomes Wonder City (Hanoi), Vinhomes Golden City (Hai Phong), and Vinhomes Green City (Tay Ninh).In particular, the groundbreaking of the Vinhomes Green Paradise mega-project in Can Gio, Ho Chi Minh City, developed under the ESG++ sustainable development model with a scale of up to 2,870 hectares, is expected to become a symbol of green living, sustainable investment, and nature regeneration, an iconic project of global significance that will help shape the future of urban development.From a bold idea launched 10 years ago, the Dot Property Awards have become one of the most prestigious and trusted real estate awards in the region, honoring pioneers who are directly shaping the future of Southeast Asia's property market.Vinhomes' achievement in surpassing numerous regional peers to be named "Developer of the Year Southeast Asia 2025" reaffirms its credibility, strong financial capacity, and exceptional project execution capabilities. This recognition also contributes to elevating the position of Vietnam's real estate sector on the regional map.Previously, the Vinhomes brand and its projects have continuously received recognition from numerous prestigious awards, including Outstanding Enterprise of Asia at APEA 2025; the Elite Award, the highest honor in the Top 10 Outstanding Developers category for over 10 years, at the Hubexo Asia Awards 2025; Vietnam's Most Valuable Real Estate Brand 2025 as announced by Brand Finance; the Special Award for Vinhomes Global Gate (Hanoi) and the Gold Award for Vinhomes Royal Island (Hai Phong) at the National Urban Planning Awards 2024. Notably, Vinhomes Green Paradise was also honored at the FIABCI-Thai Prix d'Excellence Awards in the Sustainable Development category.Hashtag: #Vingroup

