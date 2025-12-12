KOTA KINABALU, Dec 12 — Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (Star) president Datuk Seri Jeffrey Kitingan has defended his decision to support the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) government, saying it reflects the “majority wishes” of party members and division leaders seeking political stability after the election.

The move marks a shift from earlier this month, when Jeffrey said Star would remain in the opposition despite the appointment of its Bingkor assemblyman Datuk Mohd Ishak Ayub as an assistant minister.

“(GRS) proposed forming a unity government for the sake of political stability, which is also what Starwants. Therefore, it is appropriate to support this unity government. After all, the election is over and now it is time to serve the people,” he said.

Jeffrey stressed that the decision did not mean Star was abandoning its struggle, noting that the party had consistently championed Sabah’s rights whether in government or in the opposition.

He emphasised that Star was not joining GRS but was merely supporting the formation of a unity government.

“We are not part of GRS. We are helping GRS form a unity government for political stability after GE17 because that is what the people want, based on the election results,” he said.

Mohd Ishak was formally appointed assistant minister later in the day, while Jeffrey said he would personally remain in the opposition, an arrangement similar to the previous term when Umno’s Datuk Shahelmey Yahya stayed in Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor’s Cabinet despite his party withdrawing support.

On December 2, Jeffrey reiterated that Star would only support a Sabah government made up entirely of local parties, rejecting any coalition he viewed as influenced by “Malaya-based” parties.

“Star will only support an all-local party government. That is our official stand,” he said then, adding that Mohd Ishak’s appointment was a direct offer from the chief minister and not a party-negotiated position.

The stance meant Star would remain on the opposition bench, while Mohd Ishak — the nephew of Sabah Governor Tun Musa Aman — would sit with the government.