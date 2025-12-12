Upgraded ESG Rating. The Jollibee Group has received an upgraded MSCI ESG Rating of BBB, recognizing the Group’s continued progress in integrating environmental, social, and governance practices across its operations under its ‘Joy for Tomorrow’ sustainability agenda.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 December 2025 - The Jollibee Foods Corporation, one of the world's largest and fastest-growing restaurant companies, has been assigned a BBB MSCI ESG Rating, reflecting strengthened management of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risks and opportunities across its global operations.MSCI ESG Ratings, developed by global financial analytics firm Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI), evaluate how effectively companies manage financially relevant ESG factors relative to their industry peers. Ratings range from CCC (lowest) to AAA (highest)."This notable milestone for the Jollibee Group reflects the collective effort and dedication of our teams worldwide in driving ESG impact and advancing global best practices," said Pepot Miñana, Global Chief Sustainability Officer of the Jollibee Group. "We recognize that sustainability is a continuous process, and we will continue to build on this momentum. This recognition is great encouragement as we uphold our commitment to learn, collaborate, and innovate towards our purpose of spreading joy through superior taste while helping shape a more sustainable future."The rating underscores the Group's ongoing initiatives under its Joy for Tomorrow sustainability agenda, anchored on three pillars and aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).Jollibee Group also received two gold awards at the Inquirer ESG Edge Impact Awards for energy efficiency and sustainable supply chain initiatives, and a silver trophy for Supply Chain Management at the regional Asia ESG Positive Impact Awards 2025.Jollibee Group also ranked among the leading global restaurant brands in Brand Finance's Sustainability Perceptions Index. It also earned the top spot in the Philippine version of the same ranking, besting thousands of evaluated local brands.It received the 3G Excellence in Sustainability Reporting Award and a bronze for Community Impact Reporting at the 11th Asia Sustainability Reporting Awards, highlighting the impact of its sustainability reporting under its sustainability agenda. These citations reaffirm Jollibee Group's goal of creating a lasting impact across its operations and communities.Hashtag: #Jollibee

About Jollibee Group

Jollibee Foods Corporation (PSE: JFC) ( the "Company" ) is one of the world's fastest-growing restaurant companies, driven by its purpose of spreading joy through superior taste. It manages and operates a portfolio which includes 19 brands ( the "Jollibee Group" ) with over 10,000 stores and cafés across 33 countries.



The Jollibee Group's portfolio includes nine (9) wholly-owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger and Tim Ho Wan), five (5) franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, Yoshinoya, Common Man Coffee Roasters, and Tiong Bahru Bakery in the Philippines), and ownership stakes in other key brands like The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf (80%), Compose Coffee (70%), SuperFoods Group that operates Highlands Coffee (60%), and bubble tea brand Milksha (51%). The Company also has membership interests in Tortazo, LLC, along with Chef Rick Bayless, for Tortazo in the U.S. and in Botrista, a leader in beverage technology.



The Jollibee Group's global sustainability agenda, Joy for Tomorrow, underscores its commitment to sustainable business practices across food safety, employee welfare, community support, good governance, and environmental responsibility, among others. These focus areas are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).



The Company has been recognized as the Philippines' Most Admired Company by the Asian Wall Street Journal, named one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies, and listed among Forbes' World's Best Employers and Top Female-Friendly Companies. The Company is also a four-time Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award recipient and featured in TIME's World's Best Companies and Fortune's Southeast Asia 500 List.



