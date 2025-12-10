“Bupa Green Concierge” will offer priority access to quality, affordable and personalised care in 300 Chinese cities and 3,600 hospitals

Expanded Network – Coverage across 300 cities and 3,600 designated hospitals in Mainland China

– Coverage across 300 cities and 3,600 designated hospitals in Mainland China Cashless Convenience – Access to medical services within Bupa's hospital network

– Access to medical services within Bupa's hospital network Priority Booking – Fast-tracked outpatient appointments at network hospitals within five working days

– Fast-tracked outpatient appointments at network hospitals within five working days End-to-End Support – Assistance throughout the healthcare journey, including priority booking, registration, medication pickup and direct payment

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 December 2025 - Bupa Hong Kong ("Bupa") is proudly expanding its healthcare network to offer customers seamless, personalised and comprehensive care across Mainland China and Hong Kong. With access to more than 6,500 hospitals and service points, customers can enjoy cashless and priority medical services through Bupa's extensive network.Starting December 2025, selected Bupa customers will enjoy priority outpatient and hospitalisation booking services in Mainland China through, connecting them to more than 3,600 hospitals across 300 Chinese cities with the convenience of cashless access. The new service also includes access to network doctors providing specialised care, from preventive care and day procedure to cancer care support, ensuring a personalised and seamless care journey."The launch marks a significant expansion of Bupa's healthcare network in Mainland China and Hong Kong, reinforcing our commitment to providing customers with accessible care wherever they need it most", said. "We are also proud to introduce 'Bupa Green Concierge' at a time when customers are seeking more robust options for medical care in Mainland China. By offering personalised support, an expanded network, and more affordable choices, while delivering on our 'Connected Care' strategy, we aim to help customers avoid long waits and receive timely, hassle-free care, ultimately improving health outcomes."The pioneering benefits of "Bupa Green Concierge" include:In addition, Bupa customers can access to almost 3,000 service points in Hong Kong.are now available at designated clinics to provide our members with personalised support, making their healthcare experience smoother and more centred around their needs. From assisting with digital health tools like Blua Health and ePharmacy, to offering guidance throughout clinic visits, to directing enquiries to the right Bupa teams—customers now get a healthcare experience which is smoother and more centred around their needs.Meanwhile, Bupa Hong Kong was the first insurer to launchwith the city's largest health and beauty chain Mannings: offering members cashless pharmacist consultation and medication at over 60 pharmacy locations across the city.With the growing need for flexible, transparent and affordable healthcare options, our newly launched Blua Health Pass is a non-insurance, subscription-based product designed to make private outpatient care more accessible across Hong Kong. It offers health support at over 300 designated service points, tailored to different lifestyles and budgets. Open to both members and non-members, Blua Health Pass is ideal for freelancers, recent graduates, or anyone without outpatient benefits. This is a simple 'buy and use' solution, giving everyone convenient access to healthcare services.For more information about "Bupa Green Concierge", please visit www.bupa.com.hk/en/ Hashtag: #Bupa #BupaHongKong #BupaGreenConcierge #BupaCareManager #BluaHealthPass #保柏 #保柏香港 #保柏綠色健康大使 #BluaHealth通行證

Bupa – A health insurance specialist

Established in 1947, Bupa's purpose is helping people live longer, healthier, happier lives and making a better world. We are an international healthcare company serving over 60 million customers worldwide. With no shareholders, we reinvest profits into providing more and better healthcare for the benefit of current and future customers. Bupa has businesses around the world, principally in Australia, the UK, Spain, Poland, Chile, Hong Kong SAR, India, Türkiye, Brazil, Mexico and New Zealand. We also have associate businesses in Saudi Arabia.



