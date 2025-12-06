Launch of the 2026 VinFuture Prize Award Season: The VinFuture Prize 2026 will officially open its nomination portal from 2:00 PM on January 9, 2026, to 2:00 PM on April 17, 2026 (Hanoi time, GMT+7). Nominating partners are invited to submit candidate information through the online nomination portal at:



The VinFuture Prize 2026 will officially open its nomination portal from 2:00 PM on January 9, 2026, to 2:00 PM on April 17, 2026 (Hanoi time, GMT+7). Nominating partners are invited to submit candidate information through the online nomination portal at: https://vinfutureprize.org/vinfuture-prize-nomination/

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 December 2025 -The 2025 VinFuture Prize Award Ceremony was broadcast live on VTV1, the national television channel of Vietnam. The event was attended by Mr. Tran Thanh Man, Politburo member and Chairman of the National Assembly, along with leaders of central ministries and agencies, representatives of embassies and international organisations, and distinguished scientists from around the world.The VinFuture Prize 2025 received 1,705 nominations from scientists, research institutions, and technology enterprises worldwide, representing an almost threefold increase relative to the inaugural year. These submissions highlight impactful cross-border research efforts focused on protecting public health, advancing next-generation intelligent materials, addressing climate change, accelerating novel energy solutions, and strengthening global food security frameworks.valued at US$3 million is awarded tofor discoveries and development of HPV vaccines for prevention of tumors caused by human papillomaviruses.Foundational studies on HPV capsid proteins by Drs. Douglas Lowy and John Schiller led to the development of highly effective HPV vaccines, preventing millions of cervical cancer cases, especially in developing countries. Furthermore, the single-dose vaccination regimen developed by Dr. Aimée Kreimer – now recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) – has significantly expanded vaccine access for populations worldwide.In parallel, laboratory and epidemiological studies by Prof. Maura Gillison and Dr. Aimée Kreimer established the link between HPV and head-and-neck cancers, which represent an emerging cancer threat expected to be mitigated by HPV vaccination efforts. The achievements of Dr. Douglas Lowy, Dr. John Schiller, Dr. Aimée Kreimer, and Prof. Maura Gillison have already saved millions of lives and will keep lowering the global cancer burden for decades to come.In addition to the Grand Prize, the 2025 VinFuture Prizes will also present three Special Prizes, each valued at US$500,000, recognizing Innovators from Developing Countries, Women Innovators, and Innovators with Outstanding Achievements in Emerging Fields.is awarded tofor advances in microbial ecology and symbiotic nitrogen fixation in the tropics. Prof. Martínez-Romero has discovered and described numerous new Rhizobium species, significantly expanding scientific understanding of microbial taxonomy and plant-microbe interactions in agriculture. Her work has opened new directions in the study of bacterial-plant symbiosis, with profound implications for sustainable agriculture in resource-limited settings.is awardedfor identification of the breast and ovarian cancer susceptibility gene BRCA1, laying the foundation for genetic testing, screening programs, and personalized treatment. Her landmark identification of the BRCA1 locus on chromosome 17q21 in 1990, before the human genome was sequenced, is considered a historic milestone, demonstrating the genetic basis of cancer risk and transforming prevention and treatment strategies worldwide.has honoredfor innovations in the development of clonal hybrid crops. Hybrid seed production for rice, the staple food for more than half of humankind, is a laborious and costly procedure resulting in a high seed cost. The team's work has enabled rice plants to produce seeds that retain all the superior traits of the parent plant through self-pollination, grounded in new insights into developmental biology and genetics. This groundbreaking research improves yields, reduces seed production costs, and advances sustainable global food security.Sharing his reflections on this year's honored works,, Chair of the VinFuture Prize Council, stated: "After five consecutive and widely acclaimed award cycles, the VinFuture Prize has been securing recognition among the world's most prestigious science and technology awards, receiving 6,132 nominations from nearly 110 countries and territories across five continents, and honoring 48 outstanding laureates. The awarded innovations—spanning clean energy, artificial intelligence, biomedical technologies, and transformative advances in agriculture—are elevating quality of life, strengthening human well-being, and shaping strategic pathways for the future of humanity.The VinFuture Prize Ceremony and VinFuture Sci-Tech Week have evolved into an established global platform for scientific exchange, bringing together scientists, policymakers, and business leaders to advance collaborations toward a sustainable, humane, and prosperous future.Notably, after five award seasons driven by persistent efforts to connect global scientific excellence with the Vietnamese research community, the VinFuture Foundation and the VinFuture Prize have not only fostered new opportunities and momentum for national science, but have also strengthened Vietnam's standing as a trusted destination for the world's scientific community—where innovation is widely shared and amplified for the collective prosperity of humankind.Hashtag: #Vinfuture

