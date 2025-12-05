This Winter, ‘Gift Yourself Extraordinary’ – at Galaxy Macau – and Discover the Luxury Resort’s Biggest Winter Edition Ever

Step into Galaxy Macau to enjoy magical precinct-wide experiences this Winter, unwrapping dazzling seasonal shopping rewards and lucky draws, tasty dining and glittering entertainment as the season of self-reward and gifting comes to life at Asia’s award-winning luxury resort.

The Festive Five, Galaxy Macau’s lovable winter mascots, escort guests on a journey throughout Asia’s award-winning luxury resort. Touching all with heartwarming fun and showering gifts, prizes and rewards along the way.

This exclusive experience is available to guests presenting shopping or dining receipts of MOP500 or more, a ticket to a Galaxy Arena, G Box or Broadway Theatre show, or a key card with key card holder from any of Galaxy Macau’s nine luxury hotels.

“Gift Yourself Extraordinary” this festive season by shopping at Galaxy Promenade, spending MOP8,000 or more to join the lucky draw at the giant Gacha machine at Promenade Central for chances to win dining and shopping vouchers for a more rewarding festive season.

Electrifying performances and sophisticated music galas make Galaxy Macau the most exciting place to be this winter at a multitude of performance venues, including Macau’s largest indoor arena – Galaxy Arena – heating up the vibes for the festive season.

This winter, embark on a festive culinary journey at Galaxy Macau and StarWorld Hotel.

Wellness therapies nourish both body and soul this winter at Galaxy Macau’s award-winning spas.

Outlet

Details

Date

Highlights

Price

CHA BEI

Festive Special Delicacies

Dec 8 - Jan 4

2 complimentary glasses of wine for every Beef Wellington ordered

From MOP98+ to MOP638+

Festive Afternoon Par-Tea

Dec 18 - Jan 4

/

MOP598+ for 2

Yule Log Workshop

Dec 21

90-minute workshop,

a cake and a 3-course set lunch

MOP488 per person

8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA

Festive Lunch and Dinner Set Menu

Dec 24 - Jan 1

A complimentary box of handcrafted chocolates

Lunch Set Menu:



4 courses menu - MOP1,200/person (add MOP300 for Winter Black Truffle)



Dinner Set Menu:



MOP3,800/person



4 courses menu



(exclusively available for 17:30 seating) - MOP2,600/person

The Apron Oyster Bar & Grill

Festive Special Dish

Dec 1 - Jan 4

"Porchetta" Italian Style Suckling Pig -



2 complimentary glasses of red wine with every order

MOP398+ per dish

gaga

Festive Surf & Turf Celebration Set Menu

Dec 1 - 31

2 complimentary glasses of red wine with every order

MOP788+ per set

Casa da Rosa

Festive Warming Drink

Dec 1 - 31

Apple Cinnamon Latte

MOP42 per cup

Passion. by Gérard Dubois

Festive à la carte dishes and pastries

Dec 1 - 31

/

From MOP38 to MOP85

Nagomi

Winter Afternoon Tea Set

Dec 1 - Jan 4

/

MOP598 for 2

Yamazato

Christmas Kaiseki

Dec 24 & 25

Sake pairing for an additional MOP638+

MOP1,880+ per person

New Year Kaiseki Dinner

Jan 1 - 3

Osechi Lunch Set

Jan 1 - 2

/

MOP680+ per person

Saffron

Christmas 8-Course Dinner Set

Dec 13 – Jan 1

Complimentary welcome cocktail

MOP888+ per person

Andaz Kitchen

Christmas Dinner Buffet

Dec 24 & 25

Reserve in advance to receive one bottle of sparkling wine

MOP688+



per adult;



MOP388+



per child



(6-12yrs)

New Year's Eve Dinner Buffet

Dec 31

MOP788+



per adult;



MOP488+



per child



(6-12yrs)

Andaz Bar

Countdown Party

Dec 31

DJ Kriel and live music from a vibrant duo



Free-flow package MOP299++,



Add MOP100++ for one glass of Champagne paired with 10g of caviar

Free Entry

Kyo Watami

Festive Dinner 8-course Set Menu

Dec 20 – Jan 2

/

MOP888+ for 2 persons

Raffles Lounge & Terrace

Christmas Set Menu

Dec 24 & 25

Complimentary customised 3D Raffles gift card & Petits Fours

MOP1388++ per person

New Year's Eve Set Menu

Dec 31

MOP1588++ per person

Long Bar

Countdown Party

Dec 31

/

From MOP388+ per person

Festive Special Drinks

Dec 16 - 31

/

From MOP128+ per glass

Café de Paris Monte-Carlo

Christmas Turkey Take Away Set

Dec 1 - 31

Succulent Roast Turkey / BBQ Pork Ribs

MOP1,688



(Portion for 6-8 diners);



MOP2,088



(Portion for 8-10 diners)

Lai Heen

Christmas 8-Course Degustation Menu

Dec 24 - 25

/

MOP1,688+ per person

The Ritz-Carlton Café

Festive Sunday Brunch

Dec 7, 14, 21, 25 & Jan 1

Free flow of a variety of drinks

Per adult: MOP698+ to 988+



Per child:



MOP328+

Christmas 5-Course Dinner

Dec 24 - 25

1 complimentary glass of select Champagne



Add MOP288+ for Caviar and Winter Truffle



Add MOP488+ for wine pairing

MOP988+ per person

Festive Turkey Takeaway Set

Now until Dec 31

Herb-Roasted Turkey / Orange Honey Glazed Ham;



With sides

MOP1,388



(Portion for 4 – 5 diners)



MOP1,788



(Portion for 6 – 8 diners)

The Ritz-Carlton Bar & Lounge

A Memorable Christmas Afternoon Tea

Dec 1 -



Jan 2

Complimentary drinks

MOP538++ per person



(Tea or coffee)



MOP738++ per person



(2 glasses of Barons de Rothschild, Cuvee Ritz Brut Champagne, tea or coffee)

Festive Cocktails

Dec 1 - 30

/

From MOP138++

Urban Kitchen

Festive Dinner Buffet

Dec 1 – 23; 26 – 30; Jan 1

/

Per adult: MOP688+;



Per child: MOP340+

Christmas and New Year's Dinner Buffet

Dec 24, 25 & 31

1 complimentary bottle of G.H. Mumm Brut Grand Cordon Rouge Champagne per 2 adults

Dec 24 - 25



Per adult: MOP1,188+;



Per child: MOP495+



Dec 31



Per adult: MOP888+;



Per child: MOP395+

The Lounge

A Merry Seafood Celebration

Dec 1 - 31

1 complimentary bottle of Moët & Chandon Brut Impérial Champagne

MOP1,288++ for 2

The Ritz-Carlton Bar & Lounge

Countdown to Cabaret

Dec 31

/

Entrance Fee:



488++ includes 2 complimentary drinks



Table Package:



MOP1,688++ to MOP6,688++



MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire – 5 December 2025 - Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort proudly unveils its spectacular "Gift Yourself Extraordinary" Winter extravaganza, ushering in a season of self-reward, togetherness, and gifting. The award-wining luxury resort has been transformed into a snow-filled wonderland of magical interactive installations, bespoke winter experiences, indulgent dining and exciting shopping offers, elevated by exhilarating live entertainment as the year draws to a close in a crescendo of glorious gifting.Guests are invited to embark on a whimsical journey with a cast of lovable characters, uncovering hidden treasures across the resort with an even more rewarding experience at Galaxy Promenade inviting guests who shop MOP8,000 or more to join the lucky draw at the giantmachine while capturing their glamorous moments at Promenade Central.At the heart of this celebration are Galaxy's delightful winter mascots – "The Festive Five" – each symbolising Galaxy Macau's five unique pillars: premium dining, award-winning luxury accommodations, exquisite shopping, spectacular performances and spellbinding entertainment.This season, festive shopping rewards take centre stage and from December 18 to January 4, spend of MOP20,000 or more at Galaxy Promenade's stores to enjoy shopping and dining rebates of up to 7%. In addition, payments by UnionPay can enjoy a host of additional rewards. Spend MOP8,000 or more for a chance to win instant prizes in the lucky draw and capture stylish moments at Promenade Central to redeem a limited-edition "Giftie" charm featuring one of the adorable characters from The Festive Five; adding surprise touches to every holiday shopping journey.Exquisite objects feature in each Galaxy Promenade store front, as exceptional gifts come to life for a festive season shopping experience like no other. Home to a curated collection of the world's finest brands, Galaxy Promenade has recently welcomed the largest lululemon store in Hong Kong and Macau, in addition to Promenade Central's new Italian shopping district featuring Italian high jeweller Buccellati.TOD'S Winter Holidays Pop-up at Pearl Lobby lends Italian artisanal heritage to the mix, with après ski elegance and ski-inspired fun. Guests can explore exclusive holiday designs, immersive experiences, and refined craftsmanship, further cementing Galaxy Macau's place as Macau's ultimate destination for experiential luxury retail.At the Jade Lobby a unique centrepiece seamlessly blends a shimmering Christmas tree with a snow globe design to create an enchanting festive icon. At joyful moments, the installation comes to life with a dazzling display of light, snow flurry and sound, choreographed to Christmas melodies. Inside the globe, a picturesque Christmas Village scene radiates, with a twirling display of The Festive Five inviting guests to pause and immerse themselves in the magic of the season.Across the resort, festive splendour abounds. While Galaxy Promenade sparkles with glittering snow-filled fun around every corner, the Diamond Lobby welcomes visitors with a resplendent golden winter cascade and a specially choreographed Christmas-themed Diamond Show, set to a magical soundtrack of orchestral sleigh bells. Meanwhile, in the Pearl Lobby, the Bubble Lift carries The Festive Five off on a magical journey, adding yet another layer of wonder to this celebration of the joys of gifting.For unforgettable photo moments, at Promenade Central a spectacular Christmas bauble-shaped dome features cutting-edge AR technology that brings a mesmerising snowfall to life, perfect for capturing the festive spirit. This exclusive experience is available to guests presenting shopping or dining receipts of MOP500 or more, a ticket to a Galaxy Arena, G Box or Broadway Theatre show, or a key card with key card holder from any of Galaxy Macau's nine luxury hotels.Across the Galaxy Macau luxury resort, festive elegance reigns supreme with opulent Christmas trees, shimmering light installations, and whimsical pop-up experiences. Seasonal shopping rewards, exciting lucky draws and exclusive promotions add even more sparkle, ensuring every visit is filled with the wonder of gifting surprises and extraordinary experiences.The celebrations warm winter with a line-up of spectacular live performances. Galaxy Arena will host the "2025 iQIYI Scream Night" on December 6, featuring a glittering array of stars, followed by the JSTV "Crush of Music" Music Festival on January 2 to ring in 2026 in grand style. Broadway Theatre welcomes Hong Kong singer-songwriter Gareth.T from December 5–7 and legendary French pianist Richard Clayderman on December 13. The Galaxy Auditorium will also stage an unforgettable evening on December 28 with "Galaxy Music Gala: Sumi Jo – Mad for Love," starring the iconic South Korean soprano and one of the best-selling classical artists in the world, to welcome the New Year with a joyous symphony.Celebrate the New Year in spectacular style with a trio of vibrant countdown parties at Galaxy Macau. At the world's first speakeasy Long Bar, festive cocktails and glamorous vinyl DJ vibes abound. Meanwhile, Andaz Macau sets the stage with Portuguese-Macanese flair, wooden archways, azulejo tiles, and electrifying live sets by DJ Kriel, ensuring a night of rhythm, flavour, and festive exhuberance to dance into 2026. The Ritz-Carlton Bar & Lounge presents "Countdown to Cabaret", welcoming the new year with a glittering gold theme. Further details are available at www.galaxymacau.com/offers/dining/glamorous-countdown-parties-2025/?noRedirect=1 Celebrate the magic of winter with indulgent Christmas and New Year delights across over 15 dining destinations for a selection of the best of Galaxy Macau's premium gastronomic offerings. From festive afternoon tea sets and succulent festive roasts to lavish buffets, indulgent Asian specialties, and warming winter cocktails, there's something to satisfy every palate. Details are available at www.galaxymacau.com/offers/dining/gift-yourself-extraordinary-gastronomic-journey/ This winter, Galaxy Macau, StarWorld hotel and Broadway Macau offer warming winter specialties to share, including a total of 99 different hot pots and casseroles! In addition, Taste of Asia welcomes Burger Mania, a new home for delicious smash burgers, signature curly fries and refreshing sodas, only at Galaxy Macau. Meanwhile at Bangkok Bites and Macau Bites tasty local snacks are on offer, with comfort food favourites at Bowl of Wealth Congee & Noodles for authentic staples.Immerse in two spa therapies inspired by traditional wisdom and natural energy for festive serenity, spiritual balance, warmth and tranquillity. From now until December 31, Galaxy Macau presents a collection of seasonal wellness therapies as the perfect antidote to the busy festivities.Chinese Meridian Therapy and Bamboo Warmth Massage at Banyan Tree Spa Macau offer 90-minute rituals, with the former restoring harmony by stimulating acupressure points and enhancing the flow of Qi, and the latter melting away fatigue and muscular tightness by gliding warm bamboo rods. Each is priced at MOP2,100++ and a 30-minute extension is available at an additional MOP580++.At The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Macau Winter Wonderland Spa Journey warms and exfoliates with a gingerbread body polish, followed by a calming ESPA aromatherapy massage, complete with access to the aroma steam room, vitality pool, and relaxation lounge for festive bliss. This 90-minute ritual is priced at MOP1,800++ per person.This winter, Galaxy Macau transforms into Asia's most spellbinding glittering stage for unforgettable experiences – where World Class Asian Heart service makes every interaction this winter a gift, and every moment extraordinary.For more information and news about, please visit www.galaxymacau.com Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) is proud to announce "Galaxy Entertainment Lai Chi Vun Shipyards Ice Skating Carnival", held at Lai Chi Vun Shipyards, a tourism and cultural project curated in association with the Macao SAR Government, as part of GEG's corporate social responsibility efforts to diversify Macau's economy and tourism offerings to local and international visitors alike.Featuring a 28-metre-long ice-skating rink, social-media-popular festive installations and eight booths offering unique retail items and signature local Macanese snacks, the Carnival will be open every weekend between December 24, 2025 and January 25, 2026, in addition to December 24-25, 31 and January 1. Entry is free of charge.The joy of winter continues at StarWorld Hotel. This festive season, StarWorld Hotel offers guests an elegant setting for celebrations and gatherings. From intimate moments shared with friends and loved ones to vibrant countdown parties, the hotel promises indulgence and thrilling festive excitement. Guests can immerse themselves in the holiday spirit with Michelin-starred dining at Feng Wei Ju among the delectable dining options on offer, and unrivalled entertainment at the Macau Peninsula's most spellbinding destination for excitement and festive fun.For more information, please visit www.starworldmacau.com Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

