[LEFT} Blanco Fragrance's founder, Wan Said and [RIGHT] PerySmith's Head of Sales, Roy Sam

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 December 2025 - Celebrating 10 years in Malaysia, Shopee remains committed to evolving with its users. As shoppers increasingly depend on interactive content for product discovery, Shopee expanded its ecosystem to match these needs. Through tools likeand, local sellers are able to showcase their products more effectively and connect with customers through the formats that resonate most. The journeys ofandshow how local sellers are using these tools to overcome category-specific challenges, build trust faster, and scale nationwide.Starting as a small offline venture, founder Wan Said knew his brand Blanco Fragrance needed to go digital in 2021, to reach customers beyond Klang Valley. The brand needed a platform that could help bridge one of fragrance’s biggest digital challenges: shoppers cannot smell a scent through a screen.Blanco Fragrance needed credible content to drive confident “blind buys”, and Shopee made it possible. Through partnerships with creators under the Shopee Affiliate Program, the brand worked with the likes of, whose review-style videos helped to build brand credibility and traffic with his followers. “Shopee affiliates significantly strengthened our visibility and trust, helping us achievesales growth in just 12 months,” Wan Said shared.Shopee Live further reinforced this momentum, allowing shoppers a direct channel to ask questions in real-time, while giving the brand direct insight into customer preferences. “Livestreaming gave us a window to speak to our end-users directly and understand what they want,” Wan added. Today, Blanco Fragrance offers over 130 scents, proving how fragrance brands can scale online when they engage the right platform tools and creators to bridge the sensory gap.For home appliances brand PerySmith, the brand needed a platform to build brand trust and demonstrate their products’ high-performance for shoppers to consider over more well-known and established competitors. Shopee provided the environment to build that trust. “Shopee’s high traffic and review-driven ecosystem helped us connect with customers nationwide and refine our products,” Head of Sales, Roy Sam shared.Through the Shopee Affiliate Program, the brand partnered with creators specialising in demos, comparisons, and home-care content. Short videos, unboxings, and “best budget choice” reviews allowed shoppers to instantly understand product value in real-life scenarios. “More customers now discover PerySmith through creators they follow and trust,” Roy added. “Their genuine recommendations drive stronger engagement and conversions, giving us clearer insights into what products and messages work best.”PerySmith’s sales via Shopee Video grew, supported by higher click-through rates and more repeat purchases. Long-term creator partnerships — built on early product access, in-depth product knowledge sharing, and creative freedom — continue to strengthen the brand’s credibility and visibility on Shopee.As Shopee enters its second decade, content-driven tools like Shopee Live and Shopee Video continue to empower sellers to build trust and reach customers nationwide. Withrunning from now until 14 December, Malaysians can discover products through authentic reviews, live demos, and creator-led content at https://shopee.com.my/m/12-12 Hashtag: #Shopee

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Shopee

Shopee is the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Brazil. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.



Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the region’s digital economy with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.



Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a leading global consumer internet company. Sea’s mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena, and Monee.





