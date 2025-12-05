BUKIT MERTAJAM, Dec 5 — A total of 18 Japanese and Chinese nationals, including one woman, pleaded not guilty at the Magistrate's Court here today to a charge of conspiring to commit online fraud.

The accused are Chen Zigui, 30; Liang Chengfu, 37; Hama Takuya, 35; Tustsui Shoichi, 42; Kono Kiyoshi, 51; Yamao Yuta, 27; Kishi Kosuke, 26; Ryo Nomita, 34; Chen Yien, 34; Ohak Koki, 35; Motokawa Yuya, 30; Takumi Nakano, 26; Matsumoto Satoshi, 44; Inanobe Yuya, 24; Lin Ping, 42; Hashimoto Takuya, 34; Minamihata Naoto, 37; and Yuina Miki, 25.

They entered their pleas after the charge was read in English and Mandarin before Magistrate Roshayati Radellah.

They are accused of criminal conspiracy to carry out online fraud activities at Taman Bukit Juru, Seberang Perai Tengah, on Nov 20.

The charge is framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which is punishable by imprisonment of between one and 10 years, and also liable to caning and a fine upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Zulfadzli Hassan offered bail at RM10,000 for each accused, with a local surety.

However, their counsel, Mahesh Ananthan, appealed for a reduced bail on the basis that his clients have low incomes, support their families in their countries of origin, and that they had fully cooperated with the police throughout the investigation.

The court set bail at RM8,000 each with one local surety, ordered the surrender of their passports and set Feb 3, 2026, for the next case mention.

The 18 foreigners were detained by police on Nov 20, following a raid on two bungalows in Simpang Ampat, Batu Kawan, believed to have been used by a phone scam syndicate impersonating Japanese police. — Bernama