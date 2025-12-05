Chinese Epic "Swords Into Plowshares" Debuts at ATF: Eastern Wisdom of Peace Resonates with Global Market

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 December 2025 - Huace Group, China's leading film and television studio, hosted the Asian showcase for its historical magnum opus(Chinese title:) at the main stage of the Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF). Marking the drama's debut promotion in Asia, the event attracted over 300 distributors, platform representatives, and media professionals from around the globe, drawn by its unique narrative perspective on "War and Peace" and its top-tier production standards.brings together China's premier creative team and a star-studded cast. The event sparked significant interest with the first joint overseas appearance of lead actors Bai Yu (portraying Qian Hongchu) and Zhu Yawen (portraying Zhao Kuangyin).Set against the backdrop of China's "Five Dynasties and Ten Kingdoms" period leading into the Northern Song Dynasty (10th Century),chronicles the story of Qian Hongchu, King of Wuyue, and Zhao Kuangyin, the founding Emperor of the Song Dynasty. It depicts how, amidst a chaotic era, they achieved national unification through the political wisdom of "peaceful surrender of territory" (avoiding war for the sake of the people).The core driving force of the drama is cultural identity and the universal human pursuit of peace. "This series offers a new possibility for historical storytelling," noted a European streaming acquisition executive after viewing the footage. "Rooted in authentic history, its solution of 'valuing peace' presents a profound Eastern perspective."Zhao Yifang, Founder and Chairman of Huace Group and Chief Producer of the series, remarked at the showcase: "embodies the Eastern wisdom of 'replacing conquest with harmony.' We selected this subject not merely to tell a Chinese story, but to share a shared human story from a Chinese perspective."To visualize this grand theme, Huace Group dedicated a decade to the project, investing industry-leading production resources. The series was filmed using 8K ultra-high-definition technology, featuring over 550 constructed sets and more than 8,000 costumes. Prop accuracy was controlled within a margin of error of 0.1 millimeters, aiming to deliver an immersive audio-visual experience for global audiences.Market reaction has confirmed the show's global appeal.has previously garnered attention at international festivals in FILMART, MIPCOM, and TIFFCOM, reaching cooperation intentions with over 30 international organizations.During the event, Huace Group formally signed contracts with(Hong Kong，China) and(Thailand) to jointly promote the distribution of premium Chinese-language content, represented by, in international markets.Industry insiders note that the high level of international interest inreflects a shift in Chinese drama exports. While previous exports often relied on(martial arts) or(fantasy) genres, historical dramas likeare now opening new market spaces through cinematic production quality, profound historical depth, and universal values.With over 30 years of dedication to content creation and global dissemination, Huace Group has distributed nearly 180,000 hours of content to more than 200 countries and regions. Its self-operated channels matrix covers 20 languages with over 58 million overseas subscribers.During this ATF, Huace also unveiled its 2026 lineup, presenting multiple upcoming titles including, and. These projects span culture, romance, workplace, and crime genres, demonstrating the robust production capabilities of this leading Chinese entertainment enterprise.Hashtag: #HuaceGroup #SwordsIntoPlowshares #TaipingNian #ChineseDrama #FilmAndTV #MediaShowcase

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.