Expert Guidance: Clients receive professional insights on materials, colors, textures, and overall aesthetics from Home Guide's team of skilled designers.



Cost Efficiency: By focusing on design services first, homeowners can make informed decisions without the financial commitment of an entire renovation cost.​



Time Savings: Addressing design aspects upfront streamlines the renovation process, reducing potential delays and adjustments during implementation.​







SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 December 2025 - Home Guide Interior Design, an interior design company with over 20 years of experience, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative HomeAlive 360° Tour. This new offering provides homeowners with a flexible and cost-effective approach to home renovation, prioritizing exceptional design and personalization.Understanding the challenges homeowners face in finding the right interior designer, Home Guide introduces a solution that emphasizes design quality without the immediate commitment to a full renovation contract. The HomeAlive 360° Tour allows clients to engage Home Guide's expert designers to conceptualize and visualize their living spaces through detailed 3D renderings. With these comprehensive design documents, homeowners have the freedom to either continue with Home Guide for the renovation process or collaborate with an external contractor of their choice.Whether enhancing condo interior design in Singapore for contemporary urban living or undertaking a comprehensive transformation of a landed house renovation , HomeAlive 360° Tour provides every project with a strong creative foundation. From optimised layouts to atmospheric lighting and carefully curated finishes, every element is meticulously planned and visualised to achieve cohesive, functional, and aesthetically refined results.Home Guide Interior Design is a HDB-registered renovation contractor with CaseTrust accreditation and Bizsafe Level 3 certification, underscoring its commitment to trust, transparency, and professionalism. With a diverse portfolio ranging from HDB flats to landed properties and commercial spaces, Home Guide has consistently delivered exceptional interior design solutions tailored to clients' unique lifestyles and preferences.Hashtag: #interiordesigncompany #360tour #homeguideinteriordesign #condointeriordesigner

About Home Guide Interior Design

With over 20 years of experience, Home Guide Interior Design has been transforming homes and commercial spaces in Singapore. The firm's philosophy centers on creating personalized environments that seamlessly blend functionality and style, ensuring each project resonates with the client's vision.​



For more information about the HomeAlive 360° Tour or to schedule a consultation, please visit https://www.homeguide.com.sg/360-tour/ or contact Home Guide Interior Design (Call +65 6253 2539, WhatsApp Message +65 9049 8298 or Email [email protected])





