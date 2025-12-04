The 6th Asian Beach Games Sanya 2026 scheduled to take place in Sanya, China, from April 22-30, 2026

SANYA, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 December 2025 - On Dec. 1, the Chefs de Mission Press Conference for the 6th Asian Beach Games was held in Sanya, China. The conference released updates on the Games' organizational progress, marking the event's transition into a critical stage of preparation.Regarding competition organization, the first registration phase has concluded, confirming 3,798 athletes from 45 Asian countries and regions—an all-time high for the Games. The second registration is scheduled to open in January next year. Furthermore, all eight competition venues (clusters) have undergone functional transformation, employing either upgrading existing facilities or constructing high-standard temporary structures. The completion of these venues is scheduled before the end of 2025.In addition, the event's service infrastructure and support network are nearing full readiness. The Organizing Committee has established a comprehensive support network covering the entire competition period: one Athletes' Village and 24 officially-appointed hotels, over 1,000 dedicated vehicles, three top-tier hospitals with designated green channels for medical support, and a team of 600 trained volunteers to provide all-round support to participants.Notably, the Opening and Closing Ceremonies will be staged on April 22 and 30, 2026, respectively, at the Ring Theatre in the Asian Beach Games Park, located in the renowned Tianya Haijiao Scenic Area. The stunning natural backdrop of sea and sky will form part of the stage itself, presenting guests with an audiovisual spectacle titled "Tianya Symphony."The event benefits from the open policies of the Hainan Free Trade Port, which enhance customs and transport convenience. Sanya Phoenix International Airport will establish special lanes dedicated to the Asian Beach Games and provide bilingual services in Chinese and English. Participants from 86 countries will enjoy visa-free entry, allowing most holders of ordinary passports to travel with ease.

