MOSCOW, RUSSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 November 2025 - Wildberries, a leading digital platform in Eurasia, announces the results of its ongoing sustainability partnership with eco-tech company Ecoplatform on the three-year anniversary of the initiative's launch. During this period, customers of the Wildberries online marketplace donated more than four million items of clothing and accessories weighing more than 1,600 tons for reuse or recycling.The Not Just a Thing initiative ("thing" in Russian refers to clothing or textiles) brings together the convenience of Wildberries' pick-up points with Ecoplatform's donation and recycling infrastructure to offer customers a simple way to donate personal items when they pick up their marketplace orders."Our project with Ecoplatform is not just an ecological initiative but a sustainable community of responsible individuals who want to change the world for the better. We can see that the habit of donating items for recycling has become the norm for our customers. That inspires us to continue to develop our ecological projects and help make care about the environment a part of our everyday lives," said Nadezhda Vorontsova, Head of Sustainable Development at the united company Wildberries & Russ.Wildberries has installed collection boxes operated by Ecoplatform across its pick-up points, enabling more than 150,000 people across Russia to take part in the initiative since its launch. Individuals dropped off items at a single box an average of three to five times, reflecting high customer engagement with the project. The record-setting collection box received more than six tons of items during its operation.Wildberries and Ecoplatform continue to expand the project's footprint. In the near future, the partners plan to increase the number of collection boxes at Wildberries pick-up points to enable even more customers to engage in sustainable habits while taking care of their shopping needs.Hashtag: #Wildberries

About Wildberries

Established in 2004 in Russia, Wildberries is a leading digital platform operating in Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, while also partnering with sellers in China and the UAE. Wildberries provides a state-of-the-art IT infrastructure to support customers and sellers, along with a developed logistics network spanning more than 135 facilities and more than 90,000 pickup points across its markets. As of 2025, Wildberries serves over 79 million customers.



