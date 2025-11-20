2025 Hong Kong & Shenzhen Bi-City Biennale of Urbanism\ Architecture (UABBHK 2025) launched its curatorial direction under the theme TECHFORMANCE: Architecture as Performance in the Age of AI. Organised by The Hong Kong Institute of Architects Biennale Foundation, this year's UABBHK is co-organised by The Hong Kong Institute of Architects, The Hong Kong Institute of Planners, and the Hong Kong Designers Association, with the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) as the Lead Sponsor. HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 November 2025 - Thelaunched its curatorial direction under the theme. Organised by The Hong Kong Institute of Architects Biennale Foundation, this year's UABBHK is co-organised by The Hong Kong Institute of Architects, The Hong Kong Institute of Planners, and the Hong Kong Designers Association, with the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) as the Lead Sponsor.

Running from, UABBHK 2025 will take place at thein North Point and thein Kowloon Bay. These urban venues will be transformed into experimental stages for public imagination, civic dialogue, and participatory design — responding to the rapidly evolving role of artificial intelligence (AI) in the architecture sector.AI is rapidly reshaping architectural practice, but the profession is facing uneven adoption, limited trust, and a lack of ethical or educational guidance. Globally,use AI for visualisation, but. A strikingbelieve the profession needs urgent ethical guidelines. Many practitioners describe working with tools they don't fully understand or trust—tools that may produce compelling visuals, but often lack narrative depth, cultural context, or authorship clarity.Against this backdrop, the UABBHK 2025 reframes AI not as a threat but as a catalyst for civic imagination and creative reinvention. "We chose the themebecause architecture is at a pivotal moment — AI is transforming how we design, while raising urgent questions about authorship, ethics, and identity", said. "As AI changes how we design, we must ensure it doesn't change why we design.""Through, UABBHK offers a cultural and civic response to the rise of Al in architecture. Rather than treating Al as a purely technical tool, we see it as a performative medium — a mirror that reflects our collective values, assumptions, and imaginations. Architecture is no longer a static product — it's a civic performance", said. "We shift the focus from automation to authorship, from technology to imagination."At UABBHK 2025, the public will not be passive viewers but active participants — co-designing future cities and engaging directly with the possibilities and provocations of AI in architecture.At the heart ofare three curatorial chapters that explore how AI transforms architecture into a civic performance:, and. Spanning theand the, the exhibitions invite visitors to engage, perform, and prototype the future city.This chapter turns the UABBHK into a participatory lab, where AI enables live, interactive design. Installations respond to movement, touch, speech, and emotion — blurring the line between creator and audience.At Oi!,transforms keywords into speculative architecture, while AR-drivenprojects full-scale holograms of bamboo structures. At EKCC, works like, andtranslate visitors' gestures, feelings, and tactile input into dynamic spatial forms.This chapter explores how AI can preserve, reinterpret, and reimagine the city's collective memory.At Oi!, installations such as, andinvite the public to co-author stories of heritage and transformation. At EKCC, the—built from reused scaffolding and embedded with AI-generated narratives—becomes both a gathering space and a luminous landmark of shared memory.In this cross-border chapter, experimental works investigate AI's role in shaping new urban models for theAt EKCC,features real-time robotic fabrication;imagines drone-constructed bridges; andchallenges conventions of authorship and identity in AI-generated skyscrapers. Together, these projects prototype adaptive, inclusive, and technologically forward urban futures.In parallel, theis tentatively scheduled to take place fromat the. Under the theme City Theater, the exhibition expands its curatorial perspective. Curated by Zhu Tao, Shen Shaomin, and Ding Ning, it envisions urban space as a performative stage where architecture, technology, and civic life intersect. Exhibitions from Hong Kong will be showcased at the Hetao Science and Technology Innovation Center as part of UABBSZ 2025, continuing UABBHK's legacy as the world's first exhibition dedicated to urbanism and urbanisation—complementing Hong Kong's focus on AI and civic performance while deepening cross-border dialogue.To engage a wider public, the curatorial teams of the 10th Bi-City Biennale of Urbanism\Architecture (Shenzhen and Hong Kong) (UABBSZ & HK) are jointly inviting creators from around the world to use artificial intelligence tools and, through innovative and forward-looking visual works, envision future scenarios for the Hetao area between Shenzhen and Hong Kong in China. Registration is now open via: https://forms.cloud.microsoft/r/1C9KicszFS For more information, please visit UABBHK 2025's website: https://uabb2025.hkia.org.hk/en/ai-competition UABBHK 2025 is not a showcase of new technologies — it is a civic rehearsal. It invites architects, the public, and students to reimagine what it means to design with machines, without losing the human voice. In this Biennale, the audience is not passive. They are co-authors of the urban narrative, performers in a shared story, and participants in shaping the ethics of emerging technologies.For more information, please visit UABBHK 2025's website: https://uabb2025.hkia.org.hk/en 2025 Hong Kong & Shenzhen Bi-City Biennale of Urbanism\Architecture (Hong Kong)'s Disclaimer:The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to the project only, and does not otherwise take part in the project. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in these materials/events (or by members of the project team) are those of the project organisers only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee.Hashtag: #UABBHK2025

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About the Hong Kong Institute of Architects Biennale Foundation



To promote creativity and advance the understanding, appreciation and interest of architectural and design excellence

To encourage cross-border and cross-disciplinary dialogue and collaboration between creative professionals from Hong Kong, Greater China region and overseas

To support art, design, architectural and cultural education for students and youth, the community, and policy makers

To create a favourable environment for study, research and experimentation of design, art and architectural works in an exhibition scale

To energise and revitalize specific sites of interests by introduction of cultural and creative events The Hong Kong Institute of Architects Biennale Foundation is a non-profit making organisation established and incorporated in 2014 for charitable purposes. The objects for which the Biennale Foundation is established are:

About the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency

The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) established in June 2024, formerly known as Create Hong Kong (CreateHK), is a dedicated office set up by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau to provide one-stop services and support to the cultural and creative industries with a mission to foster a conducive environment in Hong Kong to facilitate the development of arts, culture and creative sectors as industries.. Its strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, promoting cross-sectoral and cross-genre collaboration, promoting the development of arts, culture and creative sectors as industries under the industry-oriented principle, and promoting Hong Kong as Asia's creative capital and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community to implement Hong Kong's positioning as the East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange under the National 14th Five-Year Plan.





