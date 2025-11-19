With over 50 years of global innovation and 34 years of local experience, Somfy is a trusted partner for outdoor screens that can handle Singapore’s unpredictable weather.

Somfy Enhances Outdoor Comfort with Smart Motorized Systems and Weather Sensors for Zip Screens

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 November 2025 - Singapore's tropical climate presents significant challenges to outdoor comfort. Sudden rain, high winds, and humidity can impact the performance and safety of conventional shading systems. Somfy, a global leader in motorized and connected smart-home solutions, addresses these challenges with smart motorized systems and weather sensors. These form the core technology behind many of Singapore's premium Zip Screen and outdoor shading installations.Somfy's motorized systems go beyond simple automation — they react intelligently to the environment. When paired with Somfy's weather sensor, the system detects wind or rain and automatically activates the screen to open, close, or move to a preset position ("MY" mode). This ensures outdoor shades are safely retracted during strong winds and redeployed when conditions improve, protecting both the fabric and the structure."Our motor and sensor combination is engineered for Singapore's unpredictable weather, reacting instantly to protect the installation while ensuring quiet and smooth operation," said Gnana Easwaran Thirugnanam, General Manager, Somfy Pte Ltd.Somfy's motors are engineered for durability, even without the sensor. Developed in France and rigorously tested for tropical conditions, they provide the torque and precision needed to operate large outdoor screens exposed to strong winds and heavy rainfall.When the Zip Screen is fully lowered, the motor maintains optimal tension, ensuring screen stability and preventing mechanical strain. The motor automatically adjusts its lower limit after a certain number of cycles to compensate for fabric relaxation, ensuring lasting stability and reliable performance of the entire system — from the motor to the fabric and frame.According to Dennis Tung, Senior Technical Manager at Somfy Pte Ltd, many outdoor shades fail because their motors can't handle wind resistance. "Somfy motors are specifically engineered for this purpose and are tested under load, cycle after cycle, to ensure performance in real-world conditions," he explained.Somfy's motorized systems are recognized for their low-noise performance, smooth motion, built-in obstacle detection, and smart home compatibility. When paired with a Zip Screen, outdoor roller blind, or other shading configuration, the system integrates seamlessly into modern architectural and interior designs, providing comfort without compromise.Jason Yeo, a Somfy user of over 5 years, shared his experience. "When I set up my balcony, I just wanted to keep it protected from rain. With Somfy's system, once it detects rain, the screen comes down automatically. I don't even have to think about it."Founded in France in 1969, Somfy has driven innovation in motion systems for over 5 decades. With 34 years of operations in Singapore, the company continues to provide advanced motor and sensor technologies tailored to the region's climate, combining European engineering with local expertise and after-sales support.Easwaran added that reliability remains at the core of Somfy's philosophy. "When homeowners invest in Somfy, they're choosing performance that's been tested and proven in both laboratory settings and tropical residential environments."Somfy is a global leader in motorized and connected smart-home solutions for blinds, curtains, and outdoor shading systems. Established in France in 1969 and present in Singapore for over 34 years, Somfy partners with architects, designers, and installers to deliver quiet, durable, intelligent motion systems suited to a wide range of architectural and environmental conditions.Hashtag: #Somfy

About Somfy

For more than 50 years, Somfy has been driving durable positive motion as a pioneer in window and door automation. Developed with comfort, ease of use, security, and sustainability in mind, our seamless and connected solutions are designed to help people make the move to living spaces impactful for humans and with a reduced impact on nature. More information is available at Somfy's Zip Screen motor page.



