Plying the Hong Kong-Penang route, the daily dedicated flight is now operated on a Boeing 767 freighter, offering an added capacity of 20 tons per flight

The network upgrade aligns with Penang and Malaysia's robust trade trajectory, driven in part by tech and semiconductor sectors

DHL Express optimizes network with additional capacity for Hong Kong and Penang route

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 November 2025 - DHL Express has optimized its network with additional capacity for its Hong Kong and Penang route. The upgraded route will be served by a Boeing 767 freighter, replacing the previous Airbus A321, providing the network with an additional 20 tons of cargo capacity per flight.Operating daily with its partner Raya Airways, DHL aims to support the rising demand for time-sensitive shipments from technology and semiconductor manufacturers in Malaysia's northern manufacturing hub. The Boeing 767 freighter will offer enhanced payload and range capabilities, accommodating more shipments and ensuring customers in Penang are better connected to their trading partners in Hong Kong and beyond."For decades, Penang has been an attractive destination for tech giants, and we are proud of our strong footprint and network that has contributed to that growth," said Peter Bardens, Senior Vice President for Network Operations & Aviation – Asia Pacific, DHL Express. "By introducing a larger aircraft and a daily schedule, we're not only increasing capacity but also reinforcing our dedication to connecting Asia's innovation hubs with the rest of the world. As trade lanes alter, we remain focused on maintaining our network's flexibility and agility to cater to changing customer needs."This strategic enhancement reflects DHL's commitment to supporting Malaysia's growing role in global supply chains, particularly in the electronics and semiconductor sectors. The move comes as Penang continues to attract high-value investments and expand its footprint in the global tech ecosystem. The state recently recorded a significant manufacturing investment of approximately EUR2.56 billion (RM12.5 billion) in the first half of 2025, a 150% increase compared to the same period in 2024."The network enhancement aligns with findings from the DHL Global Connectedness Tracker 2025 , which shows that Asia Pacific is increasingly playing a central role in global trade, despite geopolitical tensions and tariff disruptions. Intra-Asia trade continues to show momentum, with Malaysia being ranked among the top 10 fastest-growing trading nations globally in the first half of 2025," said Julian Neo, Country Manager, DHL Express, Malaysia."Our partnership with DHL Express has grown over the years through operational reliability and close collaboration. The introduction of the Boeing 767 further strengthens our support for Penang's expanding electrical and electronics industries, while enhancing Malaysia's connectivity to global markets. We look forward to continuing this partnership as we grow our capacity and serve the evolving needs of our customers," said Mohamad Najib Ishak, Group Managing Director, Raya Airways.Malaysia's trade value growth underscores its resilience and rising importance in global supply chains, amid shifting trade dynamics. It is one of the 20 markets globally that DHL Group has identified with the highest growth potential. The recently concluded DHL GoTrade Summit 2025, held for the first time outside Germany in Kuala Lumpur, also underscores the logistics provider's commitment to elevating local enterprises and reinforcing Malaysia's position as a key player in the global marketplace.Do visit recently published articles on DHL's Logistics of Things on trade:Hashtag: #DHLExpress #NetworkOperations #Aviation

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 400,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world".



DHL is part of DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 84.2 billion euros in 2024. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050.

