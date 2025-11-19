



Blue Cross introduces “Bear Attack Additional Coverage” to safeguard travellers HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 November 2025 - In response to frequent wild bear sightings in Japan and other popular tourist spots, which have brought new risks and unease for travellers, Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited ("Blue Cross") has announced the launch of a limited-time " Bear Attack Additional Coverage "¹ to provide customers with more extensive travel protection. Additionally, Blue Cross is rewarding SmartClub members with an exclusive offer – a HK$50 electronic premium coupon² – to welcome the travel season.

The "Bear Attack Additional Coverage" is a limited-time coverage applicable to Single Trip and Annual Travel Plans under the following products: Travel Smart, TravelElite, Travel Protection Insurance, Frequent Traveller Insurance and TravelSafe Plus. This offer applies to individuals who successfully register as a SmartClub member on or before 31 March 2026. The HK$50 ePremium Coupon is applicable to Travel Smart Single-trip, Multi-trip, and Annual Cover. Existing members refer to SmartClub members registered on or before 26 November 2025. The ePremium Coupon will be delivered to existing members on 28 November 2025 via Exclusive Reward section on the member portal. New members who successfully register for SmartClub between 27 November 2025 and 31 March 2026 will also receive ePremium Coupon which will be distributed via the Exclusive Reward section on the member portal the day after successful registration. For details about SmartClub HK$50 ePremium Coupon promotion, please visit the Blue Cross website at www.bluecross.com.hk or Blue Cross HK App starting 28 November 2025.

This press release is for distribution in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region only. The distribution of this press release is not and shall not be construed as an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or a provision of any insurance product outside Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited is a subsidiary of AIA Group Limited. It is not affiliated with or related in any way to Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association or any of its affiliates or licensees.

In recent years, climate change and habitat shifts have led to a notable rise in wild bear encounters, with their activity range no longer confined to remote mountains. High-risk areas include popular tourist destinations such as Hokkaido, Tohoku (e.g. Akita, Iwate, Fukushima), Nagano, and Shirakawa-go in Japan, raising safety concerns for travellers. Anticipating customers' protection needs, Blue Cross is introducing the limited-time "Bear Attack Additional Coverage" across its range of travel insurance products. From now until 31 March 2026, if the insured is attacked by a bear during their trip and requires overseas medical treatment, they will be eligible for an extra HK$3,000 cash allowance upon claim. This coverage applies to any bear-prone travel destinations worldwide and is not limited to Japan.Beyond financial protection, Blue Cross also reminds travellers to prioritise safety. In case of a bear encounter during a trip, one should stop immediately, do not run, and retreat slowly. If attacked, adopt a protective posture: use your backpack to shield your back, lie on your stomach to protect your abdomen, and cover your neck and head with your hands. If encountering a bear while driving, stay inside the car with windows closed, refrain from honking to avoid provoking the bear, and wait for it to leave before driving away slowly.To celebrate the travel season, Blue Cross is offering SmartClub members an exclusive surprise. Both existing and newly registered memberscan receive a HK$50 ePremium Coupon, applicable to Travel Smart Single Trip, Multi-Trip, and Annual Cover. The coupon can also be combined with other travel insurance promo codes, allowing members to enjoy even greater savings.For details about the "Bear Attack Additional Coverage" and the full terms and conditions of the above insurance products, visit the Blue Cross website at www.bluecross.com.hk or download the Blue Cross HK App.

Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited

Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited ("Blue Cross") is a subsidiary of AIA Group Limited. With over 50 years of operational experience in the insurance industry, Blue Cross provides a comprehensive range of products and services including medical, travel and general insurance, which cater to the needs of both individual and corporate customers. Blue Cross distributes its products through various channels, including AIA agency force, online platform, direct sales, BEA network, insurance agents and brokers, as well as travel agencies.



In 2024, Blue Cross is assigned financial strength rating of A+ (stable outlook) and issuer credit rating of A+ (stable outlook) by S&P Global Ratings.





