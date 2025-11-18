• 112.30 meters ("m") of 0.52% Copper ("Cu"), 0.15 grams per ton ("gpt") Gold ("Au") and 3.04 gpt Silver ("Ag") (0.59% Copper Equivalent ("CuEq")1) including,

o 21.00m of 1.77 % Cu, 0.15 gpt Au and 8.01 gpt Ag (1.70% CuEq1).





• 228.30m of 0.25% Cu, 0.17 gpt Au and 1.49 gpt Ag (0.36% CuEq1) including,

o 34.00m of 0.53% Cu, 0.47 gpt Au and 2.33 gpt Ag (0.75% CuEq1).





CC25_038 & CC25_039 COMPOSITE INTERCEPTS

DRILL HOLE DETAILS

ANALYZED GRADE

DILUTED METAL EQUIVALENT1

DRILL HOLE

FROM

TO

LENGTH

COPPER

GOLD

SILVER

ZINC

CUEQ

AUEQ

ID

(m)

(m)

(m)

(%)

(ppm)

(ppm)

(%)

(%)

(ppm)

CC25_043

19.90

82.50

62.60

0.12

0.04

0.55

0.00

0.13

0.18

INCL.

21.00

29.00

8.00

0.32

0.06

1.68

0.00

0.33

0.45

CC25_0432

84.60

196.90

112.30

0.52

0.15

3.04

0.10

0.59

0.81

INCL.

96.00

179.00

83.00

0.67

0.18

3.49

0.13

0.74

1.02

AND

144.50

165.50

21.00

1.77

0.15

8.01

0.08

1.70

2.34

AND

147.00

159.50

12.50

2.59

0.21

11.69

0.08

2.47

3.39

CC25_043

207.65

208.95

1.30

0.10

0.07

1.60

0.08

0.16

0.22

CC25_044

9.50

10.50

1.00

0.00

0.44

0.90

0.00

0.27

0.37

CC25_044

27.50

255.80

228.30

0.25

0.17

1.49

0.12

0.36

0.49

INCL.

45.75

248.55

202.80

0.28

0.19

1.58

0.13

0.39

0.54

AND

77.35

143.00

65.65

0.44

0.37

1.72

0.15

0.65

0.89

AND

109.00

143.00

34.00

0.53

0.47

2.33

0.00

0.75

1.03



DRILL

HOLE

START

DATE

END

DATE

EASTING

(m)

NORTHING

(m)

ELEVATION

(m)

AZIMUTH

(°)

INCLINATION

(°)

DEPTH

(m)

CC25_026

2025-04-28

2025-05-03

613245

3514003

1424

0

-90

234.4

CC25_027

2025-05-04

2025-05-08

613265

3514017

1423

0

-90

224.65

CC25_028

2025-05-09

2025-05-16

613267

3513936

1420

0

-90

240.8

CC25_029

2025-05-17

2025-05-23

613353

3513985

1415

225

-60

305.1

CC25_030

2025-05-24

2025-05-30

613219

3513900

1423

0

-90

270.7

CC25_031

2025-05-31

2025-06-06

611891

3515918

1501

235

-40

320.65

CC25_032

2025-06-07

2025-06-12

612028

3515934

1472

0

-90

313.05

CC25_033

2025-06-12

2025-06-17

612135

3515757

1485

235

-80

230.1

CC25_034

2025-06-18

2025-06-22

612169

3514840

1495

250

-45

204.2

CC25_035

2025-06-22

2025-06-29

612258

3514776

1494

245

-50

249.95

CC25_036

2025-06-30

2025-07-06

612177

3514898

1497

250

-50

219.6

CC25_037

2025-07-07

2025-07-18

613050

3514029

1435

0

-90

334.65

CC25_038

2025-07-19

2025-07-29

613337

3513870

1422

0

-90

282.55

CC25_039

2025-07-30

2025-08-09

613276

3513906

1420

0

-90

255.75

CC25_040

2025-08-10

2025-08-22

613341

3513664

1438

0

-90

331.30

CC25_041

2025-08-23

2025-08-27

613099

3513981

1428

0

-90

310.00

CC25_042

2025-08-28

2025-09-02

613188

3513970

1425

0

-90

274.90

CC25_043

2025-09-03

2025-09-10

613305

3514040

1420

0

-90

212.15

CC25_044

2025-09-11

2025-09-15

613156

3513936

1425

0

-90

290.15

CC25_045

2025-09-15

2025-09-22

614067

3513972

1411

215

-70

391.05

CC25_046

2025-09-23

2025-09-27

613206

3513935

1423

0

-90

269.75



Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2025) -("" or the "") is pleased to provide assay results from two additional diamond drill holes from the Ringo Zone, part of the ongoing 2025 drill campaign at the Company's flagship Corral Copper Property ("" or the "") in Cochise County, Arizona (see Figures 1 and 2 below).Although the Company continues to intersect copper-gold-silver mineralization that is consistent with carbonate replacement ("CRD") systems, Intrepid has identified multiple converging geological features that demonstrate the presence of one or more porphyry centers adjacent to current drilling (see Photos 1 - 3 below). The Company has identified:Taken together, these features form a coherent geological picture that significantly elevates Intrepid's confidence in the potential for a porphyry discovery beneath the CRD footprint at Corral Copper."These results are pointing us toward something much larger at Corral," said Mark Morabito, Chairman and CEO of Intrepid Metals. "The alteration, the mineralized clasts, and the stockwork veins we're now seeing are precisely the indicators you expect when you're close to a porphyry center. Individually, each feature is consistent with porphyry proximity. Collectively, they indicate that we are vectoring toward the metal source for the entire Corral Copper system. This significantly elevates the discovery potential of the project as we prepare for the next phase."CC25_043CC25_044:Carbonate replacement ("CRD") style copper-gold-silver-zinc mineralization is the dominant form of mineralization identified to date at Corral. However, Intrepid's technical team has recognized porphyry-style alteration and mineralization that strongly support the presence of a porphyry system in close proximity to the Company's current drilling.Widespread QSP (phyllic) alteration has been mapped across the target area (Photo 1). This style of alteration commonly forms a halo around the core of porphyry deposits and suggests that a hotter, mineral-rich potassic core (the part of the system that typically hosts the bulk of the copper and gold) is likely nearby.In addition, Intrepid's technical team have identified breccia clasts containing chalcopyrite and molybdenite, minerals that originate the mineralized core of porphyry deposits (Photo 2). The angular geometry of these clasts suggests a short transport distance, indicating they were ripped from a nearby porphyry source, likely within reach of diamond drilling.Shallow porphyry-style vein stockworks cross-cut white-mica-altered host rocks (Photo 3). These vein networks are consistent with the upper levels of porphyry systems and commonly occur directly above and/or adjacent to the mineralized core.Taken together, these indicators provide multiple independent lines of evidence that the Corral Copper Property has potential for previously unrecognized bulk-tonnage porphyry copper-gold deposits and that the widespread CRD style mineralization identified to date can be leveraged to vector toward this style of mineralization.Extensive QSP consistent with a phyllic halo around porphyry systems.To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:Clasts containing chalcopyrite and molybdenite bearing quartz veins (minerals typically formed deep inside a porphyry system) suggesting that pieces of the porphyry core were broken off and transported. Angular nature of clasts suggests a short transport distance, suggesting that the porphyry center is within reach of current drilling.To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:Cross-cutting porphyry-style veins demonstrate the fluid flow pathways that fed the system. This geometry and intensity can occur in close spatial association with a porphyry core or center.To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:All scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Daniel MacNeil, P.Geo. Mr. MacNeil is a Technical Advisor to the Company and is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.Mr. MacNeil has verified the drilling data disclosed in this news release, including the assay and test data underlying the information or opinions contained in this news release. Mr. MacNeil verified the data disclosed (including previously released Intrepid data underlying the information disclosed) in this news release by reviewing imported and sorted assay data; checking the performance of blank samples and certified reference materials; reviewing the variance in field duplicate results; and reviewing grade calculation formulas. Mr. MacNeil detected no significant QA/QC issues during review of the data and is not aware of any sampling, recovery or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the drilling data referred to in this news release.As it relates to adjacent properties disclosed in this news release, Mr. MacNeil has been unable to verify the information and that the information is not necessarily indicative to the mineralization on the Corral Copper Property.Drill core was first reviewed by a geologist, who identified and marked intervals for sampling. The marked sample intervals were then cut in half with a diamond saw; half of the core was left in the core box and the other half was removed, placed in plastic bags, sealed and labeled. Intervals and unique sample numbers are recorded on the drill logs and the samples are sequenced with standards and blanks inserted according to a predefined QA/QC procedure. The samples are maintained under security on site until they are shipped to the analytical lab.All core samples were sent to ALS Geochemistry (ALS), a division of ALS Global, in Tucson, Arizona, for sample preparation, with pulps sent to the ALS Geochemistry laboratory in Reno, Nevada for analysis. ALS meets all requirements of International Standards ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 for analytical procedures and is independent of the Company. HQ size core was split and sampled over approximately two metre intervals. Samples were analyzed using: ALS's Fire Assay Fusion method (Au-AA23) with an AA finish for gold and by gravimetric finish (Au-GRA21) for samples assaying greater than 10 ppm (gpt) gold; by a 36-element four acid digest ICP-AES analysis (ME-ICP61) with additional analysis for High Grade Cu (Cu-OG62), High Grade Zn (Zn-OG62) and High Grade Pb (Pb-OG62); and for silver assays above 100 ppm (g/t) by Fire Assay Fusion method with gravimetric finish (Ag-GRA21). ME-ICP61 results were reported in parts per million (ppm), High Grade (OG62) results were reported in percent (%). In addition to ALS quality assurance- quality control (QA/QC) protocols, Intrepid implements an internal QA/QC program that includes the insertion of sample blanks, duplicates, and standards, with QA QC control samples comprising approximately 10% of the sample stream.The Corral Copper Property, located near historical mining areas, is an advanced exploration and development opportunity in Cochise County, Arizona. Corral is located 15 miles east of the famous mining town of Tombstone and 22 miles north of the historic Bisbee mining camp which has produced more than 8 billion pounds of copper. Production from the Bisbee mining camp, or within the district as disclosed in the next paragraph, is not necessarily indicative of the mineral potential at Corral.The district has a mining history dating back to the late 1800s, with several small mines extracting copper from the area in the early 1900s, producing several thousand tons. Between 1950 and 2008, various companies explored parts of the district, but the effort was uncoordinated, non-synergistic and focused on discrete land positions and commodities due to the fragmented ownership. There is over 50,000m of historical drilling at Corral mainly centered on the Ringo, Earp and Holliday Zones and although this core has been destroyed, Intrepid has a historical digital drill hole archive database which the Company uses for the purposes of exploration targeting and drill hole planning. Intrepid, through ongoing exploration drilling and surface geological mapping, sampling and prospecting is increasing confidence in the validity of this data.Intrepid is confident that by combining modern exploration techniques with historical data and with a clear focus on responsible development, the Corral Copper Property can quickly become an advanced exploration stage project and move towards development studies.Intrepid Metals Corp. is a Canadian company focused on exploring for high-grade essential metals such as copper, silver, and zinc mineral projects in proximity to established mining jurisdictions in southeastern Arizona, USA. The Company has acquired or has agreements to acquire several drill ready projects, including the Corral Copper Project (a district scale advanced exploration and development opportunity with significant shallow historical drill results), the Tombstone South Project (within the historical Tombstone mining district with geological similarities to the Taylor Deposit, which was purchased for $1.3B in 2018, though mineralization at the Taylor Deposit is not necessarily indicative of the mineral potential at the Tombstone South Project) both of which are located in Cochise County, Arizona and the Mesa Well Project (located in the Laramide Copper Porphyry Belt in Arizona). Intrepid has assembled an exceptional team with considerable experience with exploration, developing, and permitting new projects within North America. Intrepid is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) under the symbol "INTR" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "IMTCF". For more information, visit www.intrepidmetals.com On behalf of the Company,"Mark Morabito"Chairman & CEOMark Morabito, Chairman & CEO604-681-8030Composite intervals are calculated using length weighted averages based on a combination of lithological breaks and copper, gold, silver and zinc assay values according to a 0.10% CuEq (see below) cutoff and include a maximum of 10 meters of internal dilution. All intervals reported are down hole core lengths, and true thicknesses have yet to be determined. Mineral resource modeling is required before true thicknesses can be estimated. Analyzed Grade corresponds composite weighted ("composites") averages of laboratory analyses. Metal Equivalent assumes estimated recovery factors including 85% recovery for copper, and 80% recovery for gold, silver and zinc for reported composite intervals. Metal prices used for the CuEq and AuEq calculations are in USD based on Ag $37.00/oz, Au $3000/oz, Cu $3.80/lb, Zn $1.15/lb The following equation was used to calculate copper equivalence: CuEq = Copper (%) (85% rec.) + (Gold (g/t) x 0.71)(80% rec.) + (Silver (g/t) x 0.0077)(80% rec.) + (Zinc (%) x 0.28)(80% rec.). The following equation was used to calculate gold equivalence: AuEq = Gold (gpt)(80% rec.) + (Copper (%) x 1.4085)(85% rec.) + (Silver (gpt) x 0.0108)(80% rec.) + (Zinc (%) x 0.4188)(80% rec.). Analyzed metal equivalent calculations are reported for illustrative purposes only. The metal chosen for reporting on an equivalent basis is the one that contributes the most dollar value after accounting for assumed recoveries.Drill hole CC25_043 contains an interval where samples could not be obtained due to loss of recovery during drilling. This interval occurs from 122.55-123.45 (0.9m). This interval is located in a mineralized core run and has been included in composite calculations but has been assigned zero assay values for copper, gold, silver and zinc for purposes of weighted average composite intercept calculations.Data disclosed in this news release includes historical drilling results and information derived from historic drill results, Intrepid has not undertaken any independent investigation of the sampling, nor has it independently analyzed the results of the historical exploration work in order to verify the results. Intrepid considers these historical data relevant as the Company is using this data as a guide to plan exploration programs. The Company's current and future exploration work includes verification of the historical data through drilling. Historical drill core assay data has been included in the Leapfrog numeric model to show the distribution of mineralization. The Copper numeric model was created using the Leapfrog® Radial Basis Function isotropic interpolant at 20m resolution with inputs from drill holes (Intrepid, 2024/2025) and historical drill hole information as well as surface rock sampling (Intrepid 2024/2025 and historical).Information disclosed in this news release regarding the historic Bisbee Camp can be found on the Copper Queen Mine website, on the City of Bisbee website ( www.bisbeeaz.gov/2174/Bisbee-History ) and from Briggs, D.F., 2015, History of the Warren (Bisbee) Mining District, Arizona Geological Survey Contributed Report CR-15-b, 8 p.Details regarding the sale of the Taylor Deposit can be found in South32 News Release dated October 8, 2018 ( South32 completes acquisition of Arizona Mining ).To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/274871

